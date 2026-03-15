Bilt Credit Cards: Earn Rewards on Housing with Bilt Cash (2026)

Bilt's New Cards: Unlocking Rewards on Housing, But at What Cost?

Bilt is shaking up the credit card game with its new offerings, but there's a catch.

Bilt, a brand once synonymous with renters, is now extending its reach to homeowners, offering a unique opportunity to earn rewards on rent and mortgage payments. However, this exciting prospect comes with a twist that might leave some scratching their heads.

The Bilt Blue Card, Bilt Obsidian Card, and Bilt Palladium Card are the company's latest additions, available for pre-order from January 14, 2026. These cards promise rewards on housing payments, but there's a 3% processing fee for rent and mortgage transactions if you want to earn those rewards. Here's where it gets intriguing: Bilt introduces Bilt Cash, a new rewards currency, to offset this fee.

Bilt Cash is earned on everyday purchases, separate from the traditional Bilt Points. While you won't earn Bilt Cash on housing expenses, it can be used to cover the processing fee. But the real question is, is it worth the effort?

The Bilt Card Trio: Unlocking Features

These new cards replace the former Bilt World Elite Mastercard®, which had no annual fee. Now, two of the three new Bilt cards come with annual fees, but they also offer welcome bonuses for new cardholders, a feature the previous card lacked. The cards are issued by Column N.A. Bank and serviced by Cardless, marking a shift in providers.

Comparing the Cards:

Bilt Blue Card:

- Annual Fee: $0

- Rewards on Rent/Mortgage: Up to 1x points

- Rewards on Other Spending: 1x points + 4% Bilt Cash on everyday purchases

- Welcome Offer: $100 Bilt Cash

Bilt Obsidian Card:

- Annual Fee: $95

- Rewards on Rent/Mortgage: Up to 1x points

- Rewards on Other Spending: 3x points on dining or grocery + 4% Bilt Cash (up to $25K annually on groceries)

- Welcome Offer: $200 Bilt Cash

Bilt Palladium Card:

- Annual Fee: $495

- Rewards on Rent/Mortgage: Up to 1x points

- Rewards on Other Spending: 2x points on travel + 4% Bilt Cash

- Welcome Offer: 50,000 Bilt Points + Gold Status after $4,000 spend + $300 Bilt Cash

The Fine Print:

No Cap on Points: You can earn unlimited points from rent and mortgage spending.

You can earn unlimited points from rent and mortgage spending. All Mortgages Eligible: Personal mortgages from any lender qualify for rewards.

Personal mortgages from any lender qualify for rewards. Credit Limit Exclusion: Rent and mortgage payments don't affect your Bilt card's credit limit.

Rent and mortgage payments don't affect your Bilt card's credit limit. Authorized Users: Each Bilt card allows up to 5 authorized users.

The Bilt Cash Conundrum:

Bilt Cash adds a layer of complexity. While you can earn it on non-housing purchases, you need it to cover the 3% fee on housing rewards. For instance, a $2,000 mortgage payment would require $60 in Bilt Cash to earn the full rewards. If you don't have enough Bilt Cash, you can pay the fee from your pocket or miss out on some rewards.

And here's the part most people miss: Bilt Cash can be used for various redemptions, including travel, but it can't be transferred to travel partners like Bilt Points. This distinction is crucial for frequent travelers.

Key Takeaways:

Bilt Cash is earned on all non-housing spending with Bilt cards, plus an extra $50 for every 25,000 Bilt points earned.

Redemption of Bilt Cash starts in February 2026, with no minimum amount required.

$100 of Bilt Cash rolls over annually, while the rest expires if unused by year-end.

Should You Embrace the Bilt Cards?

The Bilt cards present a compelling but complex opportunity. While they offer value, the dual-currency system and intricate calculations might deter some. For a $2,000 mortgage, earning enough Bilt Cash to cover fees is feasible. But for higher housing costs, the math gets trickier.

But here's where it gets controversial: Do the benefits outweigh the complexity? Existing Bilt World Elite Mastercard® holders can opt-out of the new cards, which will be deactivated on Feb. 7, 2026. This decision might spark differing opinions, especially among those who valued the simplicity of the old card.

What's your take on Bilt's new strategy? Are you ready to embrace the complexity for the potential rewards, or do you prefer a simpler approach to earning rewards on housing payments?