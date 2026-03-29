Billy Porter's Near-Death Experience: Urinary Infection, Coma, and Recovery (2026)

Billy Porter's brush with death due to a urinary infection has left him with a profound appreciation for life. The Broadway star and Tony winner, known for his iconic roles in 'Pose' and 'Cabaret', shared a harrowing tale of his near-fatal encounter with sepsis and kidney stones. Porter's story is a stark reminder of the importance of healthcare and the potential consequences of untreated infections.

In an interview with TS Madison on the 'Outlaws' podcast, Porter revealed the dire state of medical care in the UK, where he contracted the infection during his West End debut. Despite four rounds of antibiotics, the infection progressed to a kidney infection with kidney stones, requiring extensive medical intervention.

The actor's condition worsened when he returned to New York, where he was preparing for a Broadway revival of 'Cabaret'. A month into rehearsals, the kidney stone pain returned, leading to a hospital admission. During a routine check, doctors discovered the stone was trapped in his urethra, causing a severe infection. This triggered a rapid deterioration, resulting in a three-day coma and a life-threatening condition known as uroseptic.

Porter's experience with compartment syndrome, where excessive pressure around the muscles leads to reduced blood and oxygen flow, further complicated his recovery. The doctors had to perform emergency surgery on his legs while he was in a coma, leaving them open for two days to save his leg. This harrowing ordeal left Porter with a profound sense of gratitude for being alive.

The actor's brush with death has given him a renewed perspective on life and his work. He believes his 'work here on this earth is not done', providing him with hope and a renewed sense of purpose. This sentiment is reflected in his new children's book, 'Songbird in the Light', which teaches young readers about self-love and embracing one's talent.

Porter's story serves as a powerful reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of seeking timely medical attention. It highlights the potential dangers of untreated infections and the need for accessible, quality healthcare. His experience also underscores the emotional and physical toll that such illnesses can have on individuals, emphasizing the importance of self-care and medical awareness.