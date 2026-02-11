Billy Horschel's Clutch Putt: Atlanta's Undefeated Run Continues (2026)

The TGL golf league is on fire, and Billy Horschel is the hero Atlanta needed! In a thrilling rematch, Horschel's winning putt secured Atlanta Drive GC's stunning seventh straight victory, leaving The Bay Golf Club stunned with a 7-4 defeat.

But here's where the story intensifies: this victory wasn't just about Horschel. It was a team effort, with Patrick Cantlay and Chris Gotterup playing pivotal roles. Cantlay, returning from injury, and Gotterup, stepping up as an alternate, delivered crucial chip-ins that kept Atlanta in the game. Horschel praised their teamwork, saying, "We ham-and-egged it really well." And he's right; their synergy was remarkable!

The match had its twists and turns. The Bay fought back, tying the game at 3-3, but Cantlay's 40-foot chip for birdie on the final hole of triples was a game-changer. Atlanta then took the lead, winning holes 6 and 8, with Gotterup's incredible shot from a greenside bunker sealing the deal.

Atlanta's determination is clear: "We care about this TGL. We compete, and we don't want to lose." And with that mindset, they're on an unstoppable streak.

Now, the league has even more exciting news. The WTGL, featuring LPGA stars, will debut in late 2026 at the SoFi Center. This expansion promises to showcase the talent of women golfers, building on the success of TGL. LPGA Tour commissioner Craig Kessler couldn't contain his enthusiasm, expressing his excitement for the future.

And the growth doesn't stop there. The men's TGL is expanding, with the Motor City Golf Club joining in 2027. The league is thriving, and the future looks bright.

Looking back at 2025, Horschel reflected on a historic moment at Augusta, where Rory achieved the career Grand Slam. It was a memorable year, and the TGL league is only gaining momentum.

Controversial Take: Is the TGL league becoming too dominant? Will the new WTGL league receive the same level of attention and support? Share your thoughts below!

