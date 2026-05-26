Billy Crystal & Meg Ryan Reunite at Oscars to Honor Rob Reiner (2026)

Get ready for a heartwarming yet bittersweet moment at the Oscars, as two iconic stars reunite to honor a legendary filmmaker whose tragic end has left Hollywood reeling. Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, the unforgettable duo from When Harry Met Sally, are set to take the stage at the Academy Awards to pay tribute to their late director, Rob Reiner. But here’s where it gets emotional: Crystal will share personal reflections about Reiner during the In Memoriam segment, while Ryan joins him alongside other stars from Reiner’s films, creating a poignant celebration of his legacy.

The circumstances surrounding Reiner’s death are as shocking as they are tragic. On December 14, Reiner and his wife were found deceased in their Brentwood home, with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later confirming they died from “multiple sharp force injuries.” Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. In a development that has divided public opinion, Nick pleaded not guilty on February 23, appearing briefly in court to set a future date of April 29. He faces the possibility of the death penalty or life without parole if convicted. Is this a case of a family tragedy gone wrong, or is there more to the story? We’ll leave that for you to discuss in the comments.

Following the couple’s deaths, a group of Reiner’s closest friends and collaborators—including Crystal, Larry David, Martin Short, and Albert Brooks—released a heartfelt statement. They praised Reiner not only as a great comic actor but as a “master storyteller” whose range spanned comedy, drama, mockumentary, and documentary. “He charmed audiences, earned their trust, and drew them to his films time and again,” they wrote. The statement concluded with a touching quote from It’s a Wonderful Life, one of Reiner’s favorite films: “’Each man’s life touches so many other lives, and when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?’ You have no idea.”

And this is the part most people miss: the news of Crystal and Ryan’s Oscars appearance comes just hours after reports surfaced that Barbra Streisand is in talks to perform during the In Memoriam segment, honoring her The Way We Were co-star Robert Redford. Talk about a star-studded tribute!

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Hulu, ensuring audiences worldwide can witness these powerful moments.

As we prepare for a night of celebration and reflection, one question lingers: How do we honor the legacy of a filmmaker whose personal story ended so tragically? Share your thoughts below—we’d love to hear your perspective.