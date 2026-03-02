Bills Tight End Dawson Knox: Is a $17M Cap Hit Too Much for 2026? (2026)

Buffalo Bills' GM Brandon Beane is facing a challenging decision regarding the future of tight end Dawson Knox. With a cap number of $17.068 million for the 2026 season, Knox's contract is a hot topic among fans and the organization alike. But here's where it gets tricky: Beane describes the situation as 'tough', leaving fans wondering what's next for the talented player.

Beane revealed that releasing Knox would free up a significant amount of cap space, approximately $9.6 million, but it would also result in $7.4 million in dead money. This dilemma has sparked intense discussions within the team's management. And this is the part most fans are eager to know: Will Knox remain a Bill, or will the team explore other options?

The GM assured that they are not rushing into any decisions and will continue negotiating. With Knox's contract expiring soon, the Bills must decide whether to keep him or seek alternatives. Knox, a 2019 third-round pick, has been a loyal player for the Bills, recording 36 catches for 417 yards and four touchdowns last season.

What do you think the Bills should do? Should they keep Knox, or is it time to part ways and explore new talent? Share your thoughts in the comments!

