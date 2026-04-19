A Billionaire's Embarrassing Blunder: The Story of Larry Ellison's Superyacht Misadventure

In a hilarious yet embarrassing twist of fate, tech tycoon Larry Ellison found himself in a predicament that left him red-faced and in a hurry to rename his prized possession. The story begins with Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, proudly christening his new German-built superyacht Izanami, a name inspired by Japanese mythology. Unbeknownst to him, this seemingly innocuous choice had a hidden, offensive meaning.

The revelation came when someone pointed out the name's reverse spelling, which, when read backwards, spells out a rather unsavory phrase: 'I'm a Nazi.' This unexpected discovery left Ellison in a state of panic, prompting him to quickly grab the paint thinner and rename the vessel. The original name, Izanami, is associated with the Shinto goddess of creation and death, a choice that now takes on a different, unintended significance.

The yacht, now known as Ronin, has been sold to Italian business executive Alessandro Del Bono. Ellison's brief stint as the world's richest individual ended in September when his net worth surged by $101 billion, reaching an impressive $393 billion. However, this incident has sparked a wave of online reactions, with social media users finding humor in the situation.

One user humorously commented, 'A classic billionaire blunder, almost like something scripted by Jesse Armstrong. It's the perfect blend of high-end pretension and a lack of basic proofreading.' Another echoed this sentiment, saying, 'This is straight out of Succession.' A third user added, 'It sounds like something from Arrested Development.'

Ellison's past has been marked by scrutiny over corporate governance, with shareholders accusing him of excessive control. Additionally, his views on data and surveillance have drawn criticism from privacy advocates. After the 9/11 attacks, his support for a national identification database raised concerns about civil liberties. More recently, his comments on AI-enabled surveillance have sparked debates about technology's potential for authoritarian control.

Politically, Ellison's support for conservative causes and associations with controversial leaders have divided opinions. Critics argue that his wealth gives him disproportionate influence over public policy, while others see him as a guardian of national security and technological advancement. This incident, while amusing, highlights the complexities and potential pitfalls of a billionaire's influence and decision-making processes.