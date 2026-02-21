Bill Polian's Belichick Vote: The Inside Story (2026)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame election drama intensifies! Bill Polian, a Hall of Fame G.M., has confirmed his vote for the controversial figure, Bill Belichick.

Initially, Polian denied influencing Belichick's snub from the Hall of Fame, but here's where it gets intriguing: Polian now claims he voted for his former rival, despite previously expressing uncertainty. In a SiriusXM NFL Radio appearance, Polian read a statement confirming his vote for Belichick's induction, verified by the Hall of Fame auditors.

Polian emphasized his impartiality as a selector, stating he always aims for objectivity. He has consistently expressed his belief in Belichick's first-ballot Hall of Fame credentials, a sentiment echoed by many.

However, the plot thickens. Despite Polian's vote, Belichick failed to garner enough support. Out of 50 voters, at least 11 did not include Belichick in their top three selections, despite his impressive resume. This raises questions about the voting process and the criteria for induction.

A controversial question emerges: If given the same choices as the voters, would you have picked Belichick? And if not, who would you choose from the list of candidates, which included Patriots owner Robert Kraft and seniors candidates Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, and L.C. Greenwood? A tricky decision, indeed!

