Bill Nighy Films 'A Town in Nova Scotia' in Wirral - Behind the Scenes! (2026)

Imagine a quiet town on the Wirral peninsula suddenly buzzing with Hollywood glamour. That's exactly what happened when the legendary Bill Nighy returned to the area this week, reprising his role in the upcoming comedy A Town in Nova Scotia. The 76-year-old BAFTA-winning actor, known for his iconic performances in films like Love Actually, About Time, Pirates of the Caribbean, Shaun of the Dead, and Hot Fuzz, was spotted on Victoria Road in New Brighton on Monday, January 26, bringing his signature charm to the streets. But here's where it gets intriguing: this isn't just another film shoot. Born in Caterham, Surrey, Nighy has also been filming scenes in Wallasey and along the promenade, blending his star power with the local landscape.

The independent production, directed by British-Iranian filmmaker Babak Jalali, tells the story of an Irishman in his 70s living in a council flat in Wirral. But here's where it gets controversial—the film explores themes of loss, friendship, and the struggle to embrace change. After losing his wife and with his daughter Anna urging him to start a new life in Nova Scotia, the protagonist, Leon, finds himself at a crossroads. His closest companion, Saleh, an old colleague and best friend who lives on the same floor, becomes a central figure in his journey. Despite their deep bond, Leon grapples with sharing his daughter’s plea, raising questions about the complexities of aging and the fear of leaving familiar shores.

And this is the part most people miss: the Wirral peninsula itself has become a cinematic hotspot in recent years, hosting productions like the TV drama This City is Ours and the DC production Clayface. With A Town in Nova Scotia filming across the region until mid-February, it’s clear that this area is more than just a backdrop—it’s a character in its own right. Is the Wirral the next big filming destination? Or is its charm best kept as a hidden gem? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Whether you’re a fan of Bill Nighy, intrigued by the film’s themes, or simply curious about the Wirral’s rise to fame, one thing’s for sure: this story is just getting started.