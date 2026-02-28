Bill Mazeroski: Remembering the 1960 World Series Hero and Hall of Famer (2026)

The baseball world mourns the loss of a true legend. Bill Mazeroski, the hero of the 1960 World Series, passed away at 89 on Friday, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Known for his iconic home run, Mazeroski was a 10-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion with the Pittsburgh Pirates. His defensive prowess earned him eight Golden Gloves throughout his career.

But it was his clutch performance in the 1960 World Series that solidified his place in baseball history. The underdog Pirates took on the heavily favored New York Yankees, and Mazeroski's home run in the bottom of the ninth inning became one of the greatest upsets in American sports. With a batting average of .320 in that series, he was a key player in the Pirates' triumph.

After his playing days, Mazeroski remained loyal to the Pirates, coaching with the team and working as an infield instructor during spring training. The franchise retired his No. 9 jersey in 1987, a testament to his impact on the team. His humility and grace, as described by Pirates chairman Bob Nutting, will be remembered alongside his athletic achievements.

Mazeroski's legacy extends beyond the field.