Bill Maher SLAMS Trump's State of the Union: 'Monarchy' or Congress? (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: The State of the Union address might be one of the most misleading traditions in American politics. But here’s where it gets controversial—Bill Maher recently called out Donald Trump’s upcoming address, comparing it to a monarchy and arguing it distorts how Americans view presidential power. Let’s break it down.

During the February 20 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the host didn’t hold back. Maher, known for his sharp wit and unfiltered opinions, took aim at the spectacle of the State of the Union, claiming it perpetuates the myth that the president wields unchecked authority. And this is the part most people miss—he pointed out that the U.S. Constitution clearly grants legislative powers to Congress, not the president. Yet, the address often makes it seem like the president is the ultimate decision-maker, from gas prices to interest rates—and yes, even the weather (looking at you, Fox & Friends).

Maher’s comparison to a monarchy wasn’t subtle. He described the event as a ‘royal wedding to himself,’ with the president entering like a king and Congress acting like ‘Medieval peasants.’ Here’s the kicker: He argued this theatrical display fuels the misconception that the president can single-handedly fix every issue, when in reality, the Constitution limits their role to executing laws, not creating them. Think of the president as the executor of a will—they carry out the wishes, but they don’t write them.

Maher’s critique isn’t just about Trump; it’s about the tradition itself. He highlighted how nearly a third of Americans believe the president controls gas prices, and one in four thinks they set interest rates. Is this a failure of civic education, or is the State of the Union inherently misleading?

Trump’s address is set for February 24 at 9 p.m. ET, but the conversation Maher sparked is already buzzing. What do you think? Does the State of the Union address need a reboot, or is it an essential part of American democracy? Let’s debate—agree or disagree, the comments are open.