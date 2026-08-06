Bill Maher's Regret: The Story Behind His Rift with Jimmy Kimmel (2026)

A rift between two comedy giants has left fans wondering if Bill Maher and Jimmy Kimmel will ever reconcile. In a recent revelation, Maher expressed his regret over the strained relationship, fearing they might never speak again.

The controversy began when Maher called out Kimmel's wife for her comments about conservative relatives and their support for President Trump. This sparked a divide between the two comedians, with Maher highlighting the differences between the left and right, and their inability to engage in respectful dialogue.

"It's a shame that political differences can cause such a rift between friends," Maher said during an episode of 'Club Random'. "I've always admired Jimmy, and I hope we can find a way to bridge this gap."

But here's where it gets controversial... Maher believes he was respectful in his criticism, but Kimmel and his wife felt otherwise. Maher even sent a personal apology to Kimmel, acknowledging their differences but standing by his beliefs.

"I don't want to lose Jimmy's friendship over this," Maher added. "We've been through a lot together, and I value our connection."

And this is the part most people miss... the underlying issue here is not just about politics, but also about the entertainment industry and the pressures it puts on comedians to conform.

Maher and Kimmel both experienced being fired by ABC, and they share a unique bond over this. However, their differing approaches to comedy and political commentary have created a divide.

So, will these two comedy icons ever mend their friendship? Only time will tell. In the meantime, fans are left wondering and hoping for a reconciliation.

What do you think? Is it possible to separate personal beliefs from professional relationships? Share your thoughts in the comments below!