Bill Maher's 'Real Time' Returns! HBO Renews Talk Show for Two More Seasons (2026)

The late-night talk show, 'Real Time With Bill Maher', has been renewed for two more seasons by HBO, keeping the audience entertained until 2028. Season 24 will premiere on January 23, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, both on TV and on the streaming platform HBO Max.

Since its inception in 2003, 'Real Time' has been a staple of Maher's comedic and satirical style. The show features a mix of a humorous opening monologue, insightful one-on-one interviews, and lively roundtable discussions, often focusing on the latest news and trends. The iconic 'New Rules' segment, a staple of the show, brings each episode to a close.

Maher's journey to hosting 'Real Time' began with the cancellation of his previous talk show, 'Politically Incorrect', which initially aired on Comedy Central and later on ABC. His first solo special on HBO premiered in 1989, and he has since starred in 13 more, with his most recent special, 'Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?', earning him a Golden Globe Award nomination.

As an executive producer, Maher collaborates with a talented team, including Sheila Griffiths, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin, and Marc Gurvitz. Chris Kelly and Matt Wood also contribute as co-executive producer and producer, respectively, while Paul Cas directs the show.

Beyond his work on 'Real Time', Maher has ventured into the world of video podcasts with 'Club Random'. This popular series sees Maher in his basement, enjoying a casual interview with a celebrity while partaking in some recreational activities. The show's unique setting and Maher's laid-back style have resonated with audiences, amassing nearly 750,000 subscribers on YouTube and attracting six-digit views for its top episodes.

'Club Random' offers a more relaxed and humorous take on traditional interviews, providing a refreshing change of pace in the world of late-night talk shows. With its blend of entertainment and casual conversation, 'Club Random' has become a hit, further showcasing Maher's versatility as a comedian and host.

