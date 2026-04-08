Bill Maher & Jimmy Kimmel's Feud: What Really Happened? | Full Story Explained (2026)

The once-warm friendship between late-night titans Bill Maher and Jimmy Kimmel appears to be in serious jeopardy, with Maher admitting they might be at a point of no return.

It's a situation that's left many fans of both comedians surprised and saddened. Bill Maher, known for his sharp wit and often controversial takes on his HBO show "Real Time," recently opened up on his "Club Random" podcast with guest Adam Carolla about a significant rift that developed with Jimmy Kimmel late last year. Maher expressed a somber belief that their friendship might be irrevocably damaged, stating, "We may never talk again."

Maher, who also hosts the more free-wheeling "Club Random" for Tubi, confided in Carolla, a former co-host of "The Man Show" with Kimmel. "Jimmy Kimmel, you know, he’s very mad at me and I know you’re close to him," Maher told Carolla. He went on to express regret, saying, "I hope you tell him that I’m sorry that it got bent out of shape. I don’t think I did anything wrong. We can have disagreements. I mean, you and I don’t agree on everything — look at this clash now — and yet we’re cool."

While Maher himself hasn't detailed the exact cause of their disagreement, reports from various outlets suggest the friction began when Maher commented on Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney. McNearney, who serves as a co-head writer and executive producer for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," shared on a podcast in November that she had experienced strained relationships with some family members who supported and voted for President Trump. She explained how this felt like a personal rejection of her and her husband's values, especially given Kimmel's public criticisms of Trump.

But here's where it gets controversial... In December, Maher addressed McNearney's situation on "Real Time." He questioned her approach, stating, "She says she’s lost relationships with relatives because she wrote them an email before the election with 10 reasons why they shouldn’t vote for Trump, and some still didn’t obey — so, you know, ultimatums. Ten reasons? I can think of 100. But I would never present it to someone as an ultimatum." Maher’s point was that ultimatums, in his view, don't change minds but rather damage relationships. He added, "Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you."

Following this on-air commentary, Maher acknowledged on "Club Random" that Kimmel and McNearney were upset. His initial apology seemed to walk a fine line between expressing regret and defending his perspective. "I was as kid-gloved as I could. And I see they’re mad at me. Uh, I’m sorry. I mean, I was being, again, as respectful as I could, but I don’t agree with that point of view. And since she went public with it, it wasn’t out of school for me to go public with it." He expressed his affection for Kimmel, saying, "I love Jimmy. I’ve always have. I don’t know him that well, but he’s a great guy… I hope we’re friends forever, but I don’t know. You know, the liberals and the woke — that’s a schism. It just is."

Speaking further with Carolla, Maher highlighted what he sees as a difference in their comedic approaches and audience engagement. He suggested that his own brand of humor, which he aims to be even-handed, attracts a broader range of political viewpoints, including Republicans, more readily than Kimmel's, who he feels is more aligned with a left-leaning audience that can be less tolerant of differing opinions. "My tribe is supposed to be the left, but these are the people who just can’t talk to you unless you’re exactly there, whereas the Republicans, they always … come to my show," Maher remarked. He emphasized his commitment to critiquing both sides: "I don’t just buy into the left-wing nonsense, and I never stop making fun of the right-wing nonsense at all."

And this is the part most people miss... Maher concluded by reiterating his respect for Kimmel, stating, "I think he’s a great guy. And it bugs me that — because of what the latest thing was — we may never talk again." The situation leaves us wondering: can comedians with differing political viewpoints maintain personal friendships, especially when those views are publicly debated? Do you think Maher's criticism of McNearney's approach was fair, or was it an overstep? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!