Bill Goldberg Hypes Son Gage's Football Dedication - WWE Backup Plan Revealed! (2026)

The wrestling world is abuzz with speculation about the future of a young athlete, but this time, it's not about the ring. The spotlight is on Gage Goldberg, son of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, and his incredible dedication to football.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Bill Goldberg shared a side of himself rarely seen by the public. He gushed over his son's work ethic, revealing a routine that would impress even the most seasoned athletes. Despite his college football team's recent struggles, Gage has been putting in the hours, traveling four hours round trip multiple times a week to train with a renowned coach. And this is where it gets personal... Bill Goldberg, a wrestling legend known for his intensity, was left in awe of his son's commitment.

"Talent is one thing, but it's the character that shines." This is the lesson Bill Goldberg wants the world to know, as he praises his son's integrity and drive. But here's where it gets controversial: while Gage's primary focus is on the NFL, the wrestling universe is eagerly watching from the sidelines.

Gage Goldberg, a linebacker for the Colorado Buffaloes, is no stranger to the WWE universe. He's made appearances on-screen, and his father's legacy looms large. WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, has even publicly acknowledged Gage's potential, suggesting that the WWE could be in his future. But is it a future Gage truly wants?

The young athlete has expressed that WWE is a 'backup plan' if his NFL dreams don't come to fruition. However, the WWE's interest is evident, and the recruitment process has already sparked intrigue. Bill Goldberg revealed he blocked a potential deal due to financial disagreements, showing the complex dynamics at play.

As the story unfolds, one question lingers: will Gage Goldberg follow in his father's footsteps, or carve his own path in the NFL? The world is watching, and the decision could spark debates among wrestling and football fans alike. And this is the part most people miss: sometimes, the biggest decisions are made not in the ring or on the field, but in the quiet dedication of a young athlete's journey.