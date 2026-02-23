The Australian Open's women's final was a star-studded affair, but the real drama unfolded off the court. Imagine the scene: a who's who of powerful women, dressed to impress, gracing the exclusive O enclosure.

Premier Jacinta Allan, a force to be reckoned with, led the pack in tennis whites. Accompanied by her power squad, ministers Natalie Hutchins and Ros Spence, she dined with childcare advocate Georgina Dent, perhaps strategizing over wagyu carpaccio. Union boss Luke Hilakari, the lone male at the table, added a touch of testosterone to the mix.

But here's where it gets interesting: pop star Wu Chun, formerly of the Taiwanese Mandopop group Fahrenheit, graced the premier's Instagram, a rare honor indeed. Chun, now a Melbourne resident, is focused on acting, not singing, so let's not confuse him with K-pop.

The O enclosure, a hotbed of influence, also hosted Boost Juice founder Janine Allis, former Salesforce and Microsoft Australia CEO Pip Marlow, and Tennis Australia's former chair, Jayne Hrdlicka, who just can't stay away from the action.

Allis, a Sydney transplant, was back in Melbourne for the tennis, family, and her beloved dogs. Tennis legends Judy Dalton and Margaret Court, once controversial for her views, were also in attendance, proving that time heals all wounds.

Balancing the girl power were former premiers John Brumby and Steve Bracks, deep in conversation, and Major Events Minister Steve Dimopoulos. But the coveted Lemon Ace cocktail, a tournament signature, was nowhere to be found, not even in the exclusive O enclosure. Grey Goose, take note: the crowd's thirst is real.

In another corner of the social scene, former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian, now at Optus, hosted a gathering with Vic Chamber of Commerce CEO Sally Curtain. Her partner, barrister Arthur Moses, joined the festivities, arriving earlier on Saturday.

Bill Gates, the billionaire's billionaire, was basking in the Aussie love after supporting local player Jordan Peers. But as Gates cheered on the Open champ, a storm was brewing. The Epstein files, released across the globe, made a shocking claim: Gates contracted an STD from Russian girls. Gates swiftly denied the allegation.

Life's twists and turns are indeed unpredictable. When faced with such revelations, perhaps a premium seat on the other side of the world is the best form of isolation.

See Also Comac: The Rising Competition for Boeing and Airbus

The champagne flowed as pop star Delta Goodrem was unveiled as the Australian Open ambassador for Piper-Heidsieck. Despite her bubbly debut, Goodrem's absence for most of the tournament raised eyebrows. Was her ambassadorial fee too steep for frequent appearances? Or is Piper-Heidsieck embracing the #WFH trend?

Global CEO Stephane Decaux praised Goodrem's sophistication and success, but his comments hinted at a learning curve for the champagne house. The public, however, seemed delighted.

Emirates' global CEO, Sir Tim Clark, was set to shine but fell ill. The airline's marquee hosted the ever-present Murdoch family ambassador, Penny Fowler, her daughter-in-law Lulu, actor Sigrid Thornton, and the elusive Geoffrey Rush.

Nine, the official broadcaster, mixed business with showbiz and sport at its Court Nine Terrace. Todd Woodbridge, Jelena Dokic, and other Nine stars entertained guests with tennis insights. Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson made a surprise early appearance, while Nine also hosted Rugby Australia's Phil Waugh and NRL's Andrew Abdo.

The guest list boasted racing royalty: Victoria Racing Club's Neil Wilson and Kylie Rogers, and Racing NSW's Peter V'landys. Old rivalries aside, Nine brought everyone together.

And let's not forget the superfan of Rod Laver Arena, billionaire John Gandel, who outlasted even the youth with his remarkable stamina.

As the tournament unfolded, the real drama played out in the stands, leaving us wondering: who needs the court when the sidelines are this captivating?