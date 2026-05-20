Bill de Blasio, the former Mayor of New York City, has sparked controversy by joining an alleged China-linked far-left group, Code Pink, on a trip to Colombia. This trip, which took place in January, saw de Blasio attend an emergency conference called 'Nuestra América' to defend democracy and peace in the Americas. The conference was organized by Progressive International, an umbrella group that aims to eradicate capitalism worldwide, and includes Code Pink as one of its member organizations.

The inclusion of Code Pink, a group known for its ties to Beijing and disruptive protest stunts, raised eyebrows among New York City political insiders. A Democratic operative commented that de Blasio's association with such a group is a desperate attempt to gain relevance and validation, rather than a genuine political stance. The group has been accused of being a front for Chinese propaganda, with the State Department identifying Code Pink and the 'Signham network' as vectors of Chinese influence.

Code Pink, founded as an anti-war group in 2002, has faced criticism for its pro-China stance. The organization's website now includes a page titled 'China is not our enemy', a stark contrast to its earlier stance as a critic of the Chinese regime. The group denies being funded by China, but the 2023 New York Times exposé on socialist billionaire Neville Roy Singham's extensive pro-Beijing propaganda apparatus raises questions about its financial ties.

De Blasio's trip to Colombia, accompanied by his girlfriend, South Tucson Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela, and Code Pink members, included a meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro and a visit to the conference in Bogotá. The meeting adopted the San Carlos Declaration, which opposes a Trump-driven 'Donroe Doctrine' promoting US preeminence in the Americas. Valenzuela's social media posts from the trip showcased her enthusiasm for the conference and her interactions with delegates, as well as a photo of her giving the middle finger to a 'RIP Monroe Doctrine' effigy.

The trip has sparked debates about de Blasio's political alliances and the influence of far-left groups on international diplomacy. As de Blasio and Code Pink did not return requests for comment, the full extent of their involvement in the conference remains unknown. However, this incident highlights the complex dynamics between political groups, international relations, and the potential impact of foreign influence on domestic politics.