Bigscreen Beyond 2: Now Shipping in Days! Plus, Eye-Tracked Rendering on 2e (2026)

The Evolution of VR: Bigscreen's Rapid Rise

The world of virtual reality is abuzz with the latest developments from Bigscreen, a company that has been making waves in the industry. With their recent announcement, Bigscreen is transforming the VR landscape, offering an immersive experience like never before.

Shipping Revolution: From Months to Days

One of the most remarkable aspects of Bigscreen's journey is their shipping turnaround. Initially, pre-orders for the Beyond 2 and Beyond 2e headsets faced delays due to a PCB design flaw, pushing the shipping date from April 2025 to June 2025. However, the company has made a remarkable recovery, now boasting shipping times of just 1-3 days. This is a significant achievement, considering the complex nature of VR hardware and the challenges of fulfilling a backlog of orders.

Personally, I find this turnaround impressive, as it showcases the company's dedication to customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. In an industry where shipping delays are common, Bigscreen's ability to streamline their process is a breath of fresh air.

Eye-Tracked Foveated Rendering: A Game-Changer

The real star of the show is the Beyond 2e's eye-tracked foveated rendering feature. This technology, released in early access in late December, enhances the VR experience by optimizing performance based on the user's eye movements. What makes this particularly fascinating is its potential to revolutionize VR gaming and social interactions.

So far, the eye-tracking capability has primarily been used to animate avatars' eyes in social VR platforms. However, Bigscreen's early access feature takes it a step further, allowing eye-tracked foveated rendering in select VR titles. This not only improves performance but also adds a layer of immersion, making the virtual world feel more responsive and realistic.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the compatibility with OpenXR 1.1 titles, which includes popular games like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Pavlov VR. This compatibility ensures that users can immediately experience the benefits of eye-tracked rendering in their favorite VR games, without waiting for specific game updates.

Customization and Comfort

Bigscreen also offers a range of customization options for their headsets, catering to different user preferences. The Halo Mount and Universal-Fit Cushion provide a quick and comfortable fit for all users, while the Custom-Fit Cushion offers a personalized experience based on individual facial scans. This level of customization is a testament to Bigscreen's commitment to user comfort and immersion.

In my opinion, this focus on customization is a smart move, as it allows users to feel a deeper connection to their VR experience. When you can tailor the headset to your unique features, it becomes more than just a piece of technology; it becomes an extension of yourself in the virtual world.

Bigscreen's Growing Popularity

The company's popularity on Steam has been steadily rising, with Bigscreen headsets accounting for 1% of SteamVR usage in February 2026. This growth is a clear indication of the market's positive response to Bigscreen's offerings. As someone who has followed the VR industry, I believe this success is well-deserved, as Bigscreen has consistently pushed the boundaries of what VR can achieve.

The Future of VR: Bigscreen's Vision

Bigscreen's founder's vision for the Beyond PC VR headset is a testament to the company's ambition. The fact that they are already working on a sequel, the Beyond 2, shows their commitment to innovation and improvement. This iterative approach is essential in the fast-paced world of technology, where staying ahead of the curve is crucial.

What many people don't realize is that Bigscreen's success goes beyond just hardware. Their ability to quickly adapt, overcome shipping challenges, and deliver cutting-edge features like eye-tracked foveated rendering sets them apart in the VR market.

As we look to the future, Bigscreen's rapid rise and innovative features suggest a promising trajectory for the company. With their focus on customization, performance, and user experience, they are well-positioned to shape the next generation of VR technology. I, for one, am excited to see what Bigscreen has in store for us next, as they continue to redefine the boundaries of virtual reality.