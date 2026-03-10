Big Ten Coaches: Mastering the Art of Selecting Top 18 Swimmers (2026)

Big Ten Swim Coaches' Strategic Selection of Scoring Athletes

Since the introduction of an 18-swimmer roster limit, Big Ten coaches have faced the challenge of making lineup decisions with immediate accountability. This rule change aimed to increase scoring opportunities for more teams by limiting them to 18 scorers, with the option to bring up to 24 swimmers, six of whom could compete in prelims but not advance to finals.

The 2022 season marked a turning point, as Ohio State's Nyah Funderburke, a non-scoring team member, achieved an NCAA qualification with the fastest 100 back time in heats. This highlighted the coaches' evolving ability to identify the 'right 18' swimmers, reducing unexpected breakout performances.

However, recent meets have still showcased exceptional individual swims that might have been overlooked. On Thursday, Michigan's Cecilia Howard, a freshman, impressed with a 1:00.06 heat time, surpassing her previous season best of 1:00.47. Her high school time of 59.9 placed her in the A-Final, displacing fellow freshman Sarah Pasquella.

The Wolverines' 100 breaststroke performance was a testament to Matt Bowe's coaching legacy. Despite not being known for breaststroke coaching, Michigan now boasts one of the Big Ten's top breaststroke groups, rivaling Wisconsin. Letitia Sim's 57.90 school record, Pasquella's best time in heats, and Devon Kitchel's B Final win in 59.04 showcased the team's strength.

Other notable non-scoring swims on Thursday included:

Ohio State freshman Sienna Rodgers, a quiet midseason addition from Canada, who swam a 54.38 100 fly time in her first Big Ten Championship meet.

Wisconsin freshman Andrew Dworak, who achieved a season-best 1:46.69 in the 200 free, placing her at the top of the C-Final.

Indiana freshman Colleen Bull, who swam a 1:47.58 200 free, her first best time in two years.

Additionally, other standout swims from Thursday's Big Conference Meets included:

Illinois' Chloe Diner, who broke through with a 1:00.26 final time, finishing 10th, and set a new school record in the 100 fly with a 53.50.

Louisville's Kim Herkle, who improved her lifetime best with 4:07.64 in finals, following a 4:08.68 prelims performance.

Cal's Freddy Klein, a sophomore, qualified 9th in the 400 IM prelims with a 3:43.22, and faster 3:41.30 in finals, showcasing significant improvement in the front half of the race.

Tennessee freshman Jake McCoy, who achieved a breakthrough 400 IM time of 3:41.97 in finals, surpassing his previous best of 3:45.02.

These exceptional performances demonstrate the coaches' strategic selection of swimmers, contributing to the overall success of the Big Ten conference.