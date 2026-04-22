The world of AI investments is abuzz with a controversial move by some of the biggest players in the game. A recent revelation has sparked curiosity and debate among investors and enthusiasts alike.
Big Investors Pull Back on AI Stocks: What’s Behind the Sell-Off? (Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft) (2026)
References
- https://www.fool.com/investing/2026/02/04/1-stock-buy-nvidia-microsoft-alphabet-3-trillion/
- https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/article-some-of-the-worlds-biggest-investors-have-been-trimming-their-stakes/
- https://en.softonic.com/articles/eric-barone-confirms-that-stardew-valley-will-be-eternal-but-not-if-that-requires-using-ai
- https://www.businessinsider.com/matt-shumer-viral-essay-scientists-ai-leaders-respond-2026-2
- https://www.cnn.com/2026/02/09/tech/ai-replacing-jobs-concerns-radiology
- https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/article-amd-falls-as-dour-forecast-shows-cracks-in-ai-trade/
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