Big Industry's Push: Exiting the N.B. Power Grid for Renewable Energy (2026)

A major controversy is brewing in New Brunswick's energy sector, with large industrial players seeking to break free from the N.B. Power grid. This move, if successful, could have significant implications for the province's energy landscape and the pockets of everyday ratepayers.

The Battle for Energy Independence

J.D. Irving Ltd., a prominent industrial company, has publicly voiced its desire to generate its own renewable electricity, bypassing the traditional N.B. Power grid. This request has gained support from the province's Liberal natural resources minister, John Herron. Herron argues that high power rates threaten the future of forestry jobs, and allowing companies to produce their own cheaper electricity is a logical step to ensure their competitiveness.

However, N.B. Power warns that this exit could lead to higher bills for residential customers. Spokesperson Elizabeth Fraser explains that removing large industrial customers from the grid could result in remaining ratepayers bearing the brunt of the utility's costs.

The Impact on Ratepayers

Green Leader David Coon suggests implementing an exit fee to mitigate the impact on other ratepayers. He worries that the temptation to shift some of the burden onto residential customers might be too great, potentially resulting in an insufficiently high exit fee.

In December, N.B. Power signed an agreement with J.D. Irving to purchase 200 megawatts of power annually from its Brighton Mountain wind farm. This deal, according to Fraser, aims to make the energy transition more affordable for New Brunswickers. However, the policy change Irving seeks would render such agreements unnecessary in the future.

Financial vs. Environmental Motives

Mark Mosher, vice-president of Irving Pulp and Paper, revealed that the company's primary interest in the Brighton Mountain project was financial, not environmental. He stated, "Our ultimate goal is to get into the wind business to feed our own internal operations."

The current legislation allows industrial players to generate their own electricity, but only for consumption on-site. Mosher argues that this restriction limits their ability to fully utilize their resources.

A Potential Shortfall and Natural Gas Station

Herron also cites the potential electricity generation shortfall N.B. Power faces in 2028 as a reason for the proposed change. He believes that allowing industrial companies to generate their own power could reduce the need for additional generation, saving taxpayers' and ratepayers' money.

However, Energy Minister René Legacy maintains that no decision has been made, and he doesn't want to presuppose the outcome of the comprehensive review with N.B. Power.

Decentralized Generation and Fairness

Green Leader Coon supports the idea of decentralized generation but emphasizes the need for fairness. He believes that allowing individuals and smaller institutions to produce their own power is the future. Herron, on the other hand, argues that the need for residents to exit the grid is not as urgent as that of big industry, given the difference in power rates.

The debate continues, with questions arising about the true motives behind Irving's push for energy independence and the potential impact on New Brunswick's energy landscape and its residents. What do you think? Should industrial companies be allowed to generate their own electricity, or is this a move that could have unintended consequences for the province's energy grid and ratepayers?