Big E Announces Retirement from Wrestling: A Career Retrospective (2026)

Big E's Retirement: A Gratitude-Filled Journey and a New Chapter

A Wrestler's Legacy and a Well-Deserved Retirement

In a recent interview, Big E, the renowned wrestler, confirmed his retirement from the wrestling world. This announcement has sparked curiosity and left fans wondering about the future of this iconic figure.

The Journey of a Wrestler: Injuries and Gratitude

Big E's wrestling career began at a young age, but it was not without its challenges. With a history of injuries, including torn ACLs and a broken patella, Big E's journey was far from easy. Despite these setbacks, he persevered and found success in the ring. In his own words, he expressed gratitude for the wonderful career he stumbled into, acknowledging the physical toll it took on his body.

"I entered pro wrestling at 23, with a body that had already endured so much. Yet, here I am at 39, feeling great and able to function healthily. I'm forever thankful for the gift of performing for all of you."

The Controversial Decision: Retirement and a New Focus

But here's where it gets controversial. Big E's decision to retire has sparked debates among fans and wrestling enthusiasts. While some celebrate his well-deserved retirement, others question if it's too soon. Big E, however, remains firm in his choice, stating that he is content and focused on other pursuits.

"In wrestling, never say never. But for now, I'm retired. I'm shifting my focus to new ventures."

A Broken Neck and a New Role

And this is the part most people miss. Big E's retirement announcement comes after a serious injury - a broken neck suffered during a match in 2022. This injury could have been career-ending, but Big E's resilience and love for the sport kept him going. He now continues his journey with WWE as a post-show analyst, offering his insights and expertise.

So, what do you think? Is Big E's retirement a wise decision, or should he continue his wrestling career? Share your thoughts and let's discuss the future of this wrestling legend!