Big conversation Laurie must have after nightmare; QLD star poised for mega payday (2026)

The State of Origin series is heating up, and the pressure is on for both the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons as they gear up for the series decider. In the aftermath of a stunning Game 2, where the Maroons humiliated the Blues in Melbourne, the spotlight is on the coaches and their strategic decisions.

Blues' Dilemma: Mass Changes or Tactical Tweaks?

The Blues' second-half collapse has sparked intense scrutiny, with NSW icon Andrew Johns calling for mass changes. The first on his list is starting Cameron Murray, a move that has been a topic of debate among pundits and former players. Johns also questioned the decision to keep back-up hooker Apisai Koroisau on the bench, suggesting a stronger dummy-half threat is needed. These insights highlight the delicate balance between maintaining team chemistry and addressing tactical weaknesses.

Personally, I believe the Blues' issues go beyond individual players. Their structured ball approach seems predictable, and they need to inject more creativity and offloading to challenge the Maroons' defense. This is where the role of the coach becomes crucial. Laurie Daley's post-match comments about analyzing the game and assessing player performances over the next few weeks are telling. It's a delicate dance between making necessary changes and maintaining team morale.

Maroons' Selection Conundrum: Walker vs. Dearden

Meanwhile, Maroons coach Billy Slater faces a selection dilemma of his own. The impressive performances of Sam Walker in the first two games have been a revelation, but with Tom Dearden returning from injury, Slater has a tough choice to make. Walker's composure, passing, and kicking game have been instrumental in the Maroons' success, earning high praise from legends like Cameron Smith and Andrew Johns. However, Dearden's track record at Origin level cannot be ignored.

In my opinion, Slater's decision will be a defining moment in the series. If he sticks with Walker, it sends a message of faith and continuity. But opting for Dearden could provide a fresh spark and exploit any potential weaknesses the Blues might have scouted in Walker's game. It's a high-stakes decision, and one that will undoubtedly shape the outcome of the series decider.

The X-Factor: Nawaqanitawase and Cobbo's Impact

The impact of debutant Mark Nawaqanitawase and the in-form Selwyn Cobbo cannot be understated. Nawaqanitawase's aerial prowess and Cobbo's damaging runs have added new dimensions to their respective teams' attacks. Cobbo's form, in particular, raises questions about the Brisbane Broncos' decision to let him go, especially given their current struggles. His utility value and ability to produce points from anywhere on the field make him a highly sought-after asset.

What makes this situation intriguing is the potential for Cobbo to become a marquee signing for the PNG Chiefs when they enter the NRL in 2028. The Chiefs' substantial salary cap and tax exemption could make them a formidable force in the market. This scenario highlights the strategic decisions clubs must make, balancing immediate success with long-term sustainability.

The Decider: A Clash of Tactics and Talent

As we anticipate the series decider at Suncorp Stadium, the focus shifts to the tactical adjustments both teams will make. The Maroons' aerial assault, highlighted by Jojo Fifita's stunning catch over Brian To'o, could be a recurring theme. The Blues will need to adapt their defensive strategies to counter this threat.

In my view, the decider will be a battle of wits between the coaches as much as it will be a showcase of player talent. The team that can adapt, innovate, and execute their game plan will emerge victorious. The State of Origin series is a testament to the fine margins between success and failure in elite rugby league, and the upcoming decider promises to be a thrilling spectacle.