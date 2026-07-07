Big Change at Sunset Landing Golf Course: Komara Golf Management Takes Over (2026)

A major change is underway at a well-loved golf course in north Alabama, as Sunset Landing Golf Course at Huntsville International Airport brings in a new operator to elevate the experience for players and visitors alike.

But here’s where it gets interesting: the Port of Huntsville has selected Komara Golf Management to take over as the contract operator, signaling a renewed commitment to top-tier golf, thoughtful stewardship, and strong community value at the airport-based course.

Joey Ceci, chair of the Port of Huntsville Board, described Sunset Landing as an important recreational asset for the region. He added that the board believes Komara Golf Management possesses the expertise, professionalism, and vision necessary to guide Sunset Landing toward ongoing success and growth.

In practical terms, the new operator will manage daily operations, course maintenance, guest services, and programming. The aim is to raise the overall golfer experience while preserving the course’s distinctive character and charm.

Komara Golf Management, headquartered in Huntsville, also owns Southern Gayles Golf Club & Grill in Athens, further expanding its footprint in the local golf scene.

Butch Roberts, CEO of the Port of Huntsville, emphasized Sunset Landing’s unique blend of aviation and golf. He noted that partnering with Komara aligns with the port’s mission to provide well-run facilities that benefit residents and travelers alike.

Sunset Landing sits next to the airport’s west runway and is celebrated for its scenic vistas and its accessibility to golfers of varying skill levels.

Greg Komara of Komara Golf Management called the update an exciting opportunity for his team. He stressed a guest-first approach, aiming to create a welcoming, service-oriented environment from the moment guests arrive. Whether guests come to play 18 holes, explore the renovated clubhouse, or attend an event, the commitment is to deliver hospitality that is attentive, consistent, and memorable every time.

As part of the clubhouse renovation, plans include adding a full-service bar and grill to further enhance the visitor experience.

Scott Turner covers growth and economic development for AL.com and the Huntsville Times, bringing decades of reporting on politics, environment, the military, veterans, and more.