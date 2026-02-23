Big Australia: Why Regional Areas Should Be Concerned About Population Growth (2026)

The regions should fear Big Australia: A closer look at the Centre for Population's projections reveals a looming demographic shift that could leave regional areas struggling to keep up with the rapid growth in urban centers. While the nation's population is projected to grow by a staggering 3,860,000 over the next 11 years, the majority of this growth (80%) is expected to occur in capital cities. This means that Australia's cities could see a massive influx of 3,080,000 new residents, while regional areas may face a slower rate of growth or even decline. But here's where it gets controversial: the long-term projections also suggest that Australia's population could skyrocket to 13.4 million by 2065-66, which is equivalent to adding another Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth to the nation's current population. This level of growth could put immense pressure on regional areas, which may struggle to accommodate the influx of people and resources. So, while the cities may benefit from this growth, regional Australia could face significant challenges in the coming decades. What do you think? Will the regions be able to keep up with the rapid pace of change, or will they be left behind? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Big Australia: Why Regional Areas Should Be Concerned About Population Growth (2026)

