Biden's South Carolina Legacy: A Key to Democratic Success (2026)

Former President Joe Biden's return to South Carolina's capital city was a momentous occasion, marking a pivotal moment in his political journey. The event, held at the Columbia Museum of Art, celebrated Biden's historic 2020 victory in the state's presidential primaries, which was a turning point in his campaign. The atmosphere was electric as Biden took the stage, greeted by a hype video showcasing the election's dramatic turn of events. But beneath the celebratory mood, a deeper question lingered: was this a reaffirmation of South Carolina's status as a Democratic stronghold, or a final farewell to the state that launched him to the presidency?

Biden's speech was a fiery reminder of his leadership and the progress he had made. He emphasized the importance of South Carolina, not only in his political career but also in his personal life, citing long-time friends and allies who had supported him throughout the years. The state's victory, he said, was a turning point for the country, and a testament to the power of Black voters. Biden's win, according to South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain, was a course correction for the Democratic Party, and a reminder that the party must listen to its voters.

Spain's remarks highlighted the symbolic significance of South Carolina in the Democratic Party's history. She emphasized that the state's victory wasn't just a win on a scoreboard, but a moment that changed the trajectory of the party and the country. Biden's win, she said, was a promise kept, and a testament to the power of Black voters. The state's role as an early proving ground for Democrats was also defended by Jim Clyburn, whose pivotal 2020 endorsement helped Biden secure the Democratic nomination and win the presidency.

However, the question of South Carolina's place in the early primary window remains. As the state competes to remain the party's first-in-the-nation primary state, Biden's presence was seen as a way to help state party leaders make their case to remain first on the calendar. But in his final words to the crowd, Biden's closing remarks might have seemed prophetic: 'Keep fighting.'

The event was a celebration of Biden's achievements, but it also served as a reminder of the importance of South Carolina in his political journey. As the state continues to compete for its place in the early primary window, the question of its future remains. But for now, Biden's return to South Carolina was a moment of mutual gratitude and a celebration of the state's role in his political career.