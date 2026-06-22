Bharat Taxi Launches: Amit Shah Announces Co-Owner Cab Service for Drivers! (2026)

A bold new initiative has been unveiled, and it's shaking up the taxi industry! Union Minister Amit Shah has launched Bharat Taxi, a cooperative cab service with a unique twist. But here's where it gets controversial... Drivers can become co-owners by investing just Rs 500!

In a recent town hall meeting with cab and auto drivers, Shah compared Bharat Taxi to the success story of Amul Dairy Cooperative. He highlighted how a small investment of Rs 50 by 36 lakh individuals led to the creation of Amul, now a giant with a turnover of Rs 1,25,000 crore. Shah emphasized that in traditional businesses, profits go to the owners, but in cooperatives like Amul and Bharat Taxi, a significant portion goes back to the producers or drivers.

"In Bharat Taxi, drivers will not only be part of the platform but also have a say in its governance," Shah explained. "As membership grows, driver representatives will be reserved seats on the board of directors. Imagine your representative standing up against any policy that goes against the drivers' interests!"

And this is the part most people miss: Bharat Taxi guarantees a minimum base rate for drivers, ensuring they earn fairly. Shah criticized existing ride-hailing apps for prioritizing corporate profits over driver welfare. He assured drivers that 80% of profits will be returned to them based on kilometers driven, with the remaining 20% retained as cooperative capital.

"We will not let drivers earn below a base rate. Your minimum earnings should be fixed, and any additional profits should come back to you," Shah emphasized. He aims to enroll 15 crore drivers within two years and expand Bharat Taxi to every city with a municipal corporation within three years. Currently operational in Delhi-NCR and Rajkot, Bharat Taxi is set to revolutionize the industry.

So, what do you think? Is this a game-changer for the taxi industry? Will it empower drivers and provide a fairer system? Share your thoughts in the comments below!