Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata India Box Office Collections: Disappointing End for Kangana Ranaut's Movie (2026)

Kangana Ranaut's latest release, 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', is facing a challenging journey at the Indian box office. The medical drama, directed by Manoj Tapadia, has collected a modest Rs. 1.40 crore on its second day, marking a 75-80% growth from the opening day. While this growth is positive, it falls short of expectations, with the film's two-day total standing at Rs. 2.20 crore nett. The movie's opening weekend is projected to be around Rs. 4 to 4.50 crore, which is significantly lower than Kangana Ranaut's previous release, 'Emergency'.

The film's performance is being compared to 'Emergency', which collected a passable Rs. 3 crore on its second day. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is expected to crumble around the Rs. 10 crore mark in its full run, which is considered a disastrous result for the film. The movie's poor performance can be attributed to its direct clash with other releases, including 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', 'Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past', 'Backrooms', and 'Disclosure Day'.

The film's box office collections in India areas are as follows:

  • Day 1: Rs. 0.80 crore
  • Day 2: Rs. 1.40 crore
  • Total: Rs. 2.20 crore nett

Despite the film's underwhelming performance, Kangana Ranaut will have to wait for a little longer for a 'Clean Hit' venture. The movie's success or failure will be determined by its performance on weekdays, as it needs to show strong trends to have a respectable run at the box office. The film's future at the box office remains uncertain, and it will be interesting to see if it can surprise with its weekday performance.

In my opinion, the film's poor performance is a result of its weak story and unengaging plot. The film's direct clash with other releases also contributes to its underwhelming performance. However, it is important to note that box office success is not solely dependent on the film's quality, and there are other factors at play, such as marketing and audience reception. The film's performance will be a learning curve for the industry, and it will be interesting to see how it evolves in the future.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata India Box Office Collections: Disappointing End for Kangana Ranaut's Movie (2026)

References

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