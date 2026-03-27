भारत की सेमीफाइनल की राह मुश्किल: दक्षिण अफ्रीका से मिली हार के बाद क्या है भारत की स्थिति? (2026)

The T-20 World Cup: India's Loss to South Africa Complicates Their Path to the Semis

India's loss to South Africa has complicated their path to the semis

Image source, AFP via Getty Images

*Author: Preetam

*Title: BBC News Reporter

*

*Published: 1 hour ago

*Reading time: 6 minutes

10 November 2022, the date when India faced a loss before the T-20 World Cup on Sunday.

After that, the Indian team won 12 matches in a row in the T20 World Cup, winning the title for the second time in 17 years after a long wait of 2024.

However, on February 22, the team showed such poor performance against South Africa that it was the biggest loss in the history of the T20 World Cup in terms of runs.

In the third match of the Super-8, South Africa had set a target of 188 runs in 20 overs to win against India.

But on the home ground in Ahmedabad, in front of about 90,000 spectators, the Indian team was all out for 111 runs in 18.5 overs, losing by 76 runs.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted after the match that his team had failed to make a powerplay while batting.

Before this, the Indian team had never faced a loss with more than 50 runs in the T20 World Cup.

Although the Indian team won all four matches in the group stage, this loss has not only exposed the team's weaknesses but also revealed that despite being the favorite, the team's path to the tournament is not easy.

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18, 6, 0, 0, 31, 8, 25, 1, 0, and 0. These are the scores in the last 10 matches when the Indian team lost its first wicket.

This means that despite having options like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson as openers, the Indian team has not had a single opening partnership of 50 runs in the last 10 matches.

This is when there was so much hype before the World Cup that after Ishan Kishan's return, Sanju Samson, who had scored three centuries in T20I, was not included in the playing 11. Shubman Gill, considered the future of Indian cricket, was also not included in the team's 15 players.

But as the Super-8 approached, questions were also raised about the Indian openers. Because despite the other opener Abhishek Sharma scoring zero-zero in three matches, he managed to open the account against South Africa, but he couldn't go beyond 15 runs.

Apart from the opening, the Indian team's number three performer in this World Cup has also been quite ordinary. During the group stage, when Tilak Varma scored just 106 runs in four matches with a strike rate of 120, questions were raised about his presence in the team.

On Saturday, a day before the match, Suryakumar Yadav was asked about Tilak Varma's form during a press conference, to which he replied, 'How can anyone doubt Tilak Varma's capabilities?'

But Tilak Varma returned to the pavilion after scoring one run off two balls against South Africa, and due to the loss of two wickets in the first seven balls, the Indian team had no chance to make a comeback.

Although the Indian team's batting flop show was evident in the first match against the US, when India lost 6 wickets for 77 runs, the captain Suryakumar Yadav played an important role in winning the match by 29 runs with an unbeaten innings of 84 runs off 49 balls.

However, after this innings, Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling to score runs while batting. In this tournament, he has scored 180 runs in five matches, but his strike rate has been only 127, which is much lower than his overall T20I strike rate of 162.

His slow batting also shows how the top-order's failure is putting pressure on the Indian batting lineup.

The Indian batsmen's weakness of struggling against spin bowlers was also exposed against South Africa when Keshav Maharaj sent three batsmen back to the pavilion in the 15th over.

Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan also admitted that the Indian batsmen are struggling against spin bowlers during the World Cup.

He posted on social media platform X, 'India's performance was very disappointing. The South African bowlers exposed the Indian batsmen's struggle. The Indian batting lineup is not finding its rhythm during the World Cup.'

Captain's decisions also questioned

After the loss to South Africa, questions were also raised about captain Suryakumar Yadav's decisions. The biggest question was why Akshar Patel, who was vice-captain, was dropped.

In addition, the most discussed point was that five out of India's top six batsmen are left-handed. During the match, members of the commentary panel called it the team's poor strategy.

Experts believe that due to this decision, the opposing team's bowlers got a better option to formulate their strategy against them and didn't have to make any special changes in their bowling.

The question also arises as to why Jasprit Bumrah, who took two wickets in his first two overs, putting South Africa on the back foot, was made to wait for a long time to bowl again.

After the match, captain Suryakumar Yadav said, 'We had a good start by sending three batsmen back to the pavilion for 21 runs. But between overs 7 and 15, they played good batting.'

How difficult is the path to the semis?

Now, there will be pressure on the Indian team to not only win the next two matches of the Super-8 but also to win on a better run rate basis.

Moreover, in the new possible scenarios, India may also have to depend on other teams to reach the semis.

India will play against West Indies and Zimbabwe in its next two matches. If India wins both matches and South Africa also wins both matches, India will have 4 points and South Africa will have 6 points, making it easier for India to qualify for the semis.

If India faces another loss, there is a risk of being completely eliminated from the World Cup. If India wins both matches and South Africa loses one match, both teams will have 4 points each.

In addition, for India to have a chance of qualifying, South Africa will have to lose to the team they play next. For example, if West Indies beat South Africa. In this case, the match between Zimbabwe and West Indies will be very important. India will have to hope that Zimbabwe beats West Indies. In this case, West Indies and Zimbabwe will have 2 points each, and India and South Africa will qualify with 4 points each.

Published by the BBC's Collective Newsroom.