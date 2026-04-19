BHA Appoints New CEO: Brant Dunshea's Permanent Role Confirmed (2026)

In a move that brings stability and a sense of continuity, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has appointed Brant Dunshea as its permanent Chief Executive. This decision comes at a pivotal moment for the organization, following a period of leadership changes and challenges.

Dunshea, who has been acting in the role since December 2024, steps into the position with a wealth of experience within the BHA. His journey with the organization began in 2015, and he has held several senior roles, most notably as Chief Regulatory Officer. This appointment is a testament to his leadership skills and the respect he commands within the industry.

What makes this particularly interesting is the context in which this decision has been made. The BHA has been navigating a complex landscape, with the recent resignation of its chair, Lord Allen, and the need for governance reform. Dunshea's appointment provides a sense of stability and continuity during a time of transition.

In my opinion, this move sends a strong message to the racing community. It demonstrates the BHA's commitment to ensuring a bright future for British racing, despite the challenges it has faced. Dunshea's words about safeguarding the long-term health of the sport and the progress made in various areas, such as racecourse attendances and horse welfare, highlight the organization's resilience and determination.

Additionally, the support from the BHA's member organizations is a powerful endorsement. Their unanimous backing of Dunshea's appointment reflects a united front and a shared vision for the future.

However, it's important to note that the road ahead is not without its obstacles. The governance reform process has been a point of contention, and finding a consensus among various stakeholders will be crucial. David Jones, who has taken on the role of interim chair for a second time, recognizes the need for change and the importance of working collectively.

One thing that stands out here is the emphasis on collaboration. The BHA, under Dunshea's leadership, aims to lead with energy and integrity, working closely with industry leaders and dedicated staff. This collaborative approach is essential for navigating the complex issues facing British racing and ensuring its long-term sustainability.

In conclusion, Brant Dunshea's appointment as the BHA's permanent Chief Executive brings a sense of stability and a fresh perspective to an organization facing significant challenges. With a strong team and a united front, the BHA is poised to tackle the issues at hand and work towards a brighter future for British racing. It's an exciting time for the sport, and I, for one, am eager to see the progress and reforms that will shape its future.