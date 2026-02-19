Beware of AI-Generated Weight Loss Scams! (2026)

AI-Generated Weight Loss Scams: Hospital Warns of Misleading Videos

A London hospital trust has issued a warning about fraudulent weight loss videos circulating online, falsely claiming endorsement by its staff. The videos, featuring AI-generated doctors applying patches and losing weight, are misleading and do not represent actual hospital staff.

The hospital, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, is actively working to remove these videos from social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok. Dr. Daghni Rajasingam, deputy chief medical officer, emphasizes that NHS clinicians would never endorse commercial weight loss products. She advises the public to seek health advice from trusted NHS sources.

Financial crime expert Graham Barrows joins the conversation, calling the videos and social media accounts sharing them 'baloney'. He attributes the scam to the potential for profit, as the advertised product is available on reputable online marketplaces. Barrows highlights the use of AI-generated images and false identities, such as a doctor's profile photo traced back to a Romanian bank advert, as key indicators of fraud.

He urges consumers to perform basic checks on products before purchasing and to be cautious of emotional triggers that may cloud rational decision-making. The hospital trust encourages reporting of these videos to social media platforms to prevent further misinformation.

This issue highlights the importance of verifying online content and the potential risks associated with AI-generated images and misleading endorsements.