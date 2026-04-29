Betsy Wolfe on Death Becomes Her, Broadway Demands & Mom Life (2026)

Bold truth: life on Broadway demands more than talent—it demands resilience, schedule mastery, and a fearless willingness to reinvent yourself. Betsy Wolfe, a Tony-nominated actress known for her powerhouse performances, steps into Madeline Ashton’s self-absorbed world in Death Becomes Her on Broadway, delivering a performance that’s equal parts fierce vocal prowess and funny vulnerability. In a recent conversation with Tamsen Fadal on The Broadway Show, she opened up about the physical and emotional demands of the role and how she strives to balance a demanding show schedule with family life.

Wolfe recalls her theater-going experience with clear joy: she saw Death Becomes Her opening night just three weeks after leaving Waitress, another major credit in her career. “When you’re in a show, you don’t get out to see many shows,” she explains, noting that it had been years since she watched a musical and felt that spark again. The moment she witnessed the production, she knew it was something she wanted to be part of: laughter that hurts your cheeks, a sense of fun that felt almost magical. Now, standing on stage in the role she’s long admired, she frequently pinches herself at the thought of living that dream daily.

As the production’s first principal replacement, Wolfe faced the challenge of adding her own signature to a beloved character originally created by Megan Hilty. She emphasizes the importance of a fresh take rather than a carbon copy: “They let me have free rein. Here’s the framework, now go be you.” This approach, she says, is the best way to step into a show authentically while honoring what came before.

Fans already know Wolfe from her engaging Broadway.com vlogs during Waitress, where her warmth and humor resonated with viewers. She continues to share backstage glimpses in a new weekly series, Death Becomes Betsy, taking audiences behind the scenes at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. She shoots on the move, mindful that life on tour and in the wings rarely slows down. Wolfe explains that, while she captures many moments, there are countless others she wishes she could document, especially given how quickly quick-change moments unfold—Madeline is ever-present, even when the camera isn’t rolling.

Performing eight shows a week means specific, meticulous preparation. Wolfe works with a physical therapist twice weekly and consults a laryngeal expert to maintain vocal health. She notes that the repeated demands on particular muscles, the choreography, and the timing all have to be balanced with recovery to keep her voice and body in peak shape. It’s a heavy grind, but Wolfe treats it as a professional necessity rather than a burden.

Balancing motherhood with a Broadway career adds another layer of complexity. Wolfe’s honesty about the realities of parenting under a demanding schedule is refreshingly pragmatic: there isn’t a perfect formula. She shares a glimpse into a typical morning when her daughter joins her in cuddling and coughing as she starts the day, a reminder that real-life responsibilities don’t pause for a show. Even though her daughter hasn’t seen the full performance yet, she’s already familiar with elements of the show—off-book for certain songs and occasionally singing along, even if the lyrics are a tad over her head at kindergarten level.

As for future appearances, Wolfe acknowledges a candid boundary: her daughter may not be ready to see mom’s head decapitated onstage just yet. The moment will come, she implies, but timing and readiness are important considerations for both performer and family.

If you’re curious to hear more from Wolfe in her own words, you can watch the full interview below and consider catching Death Becomes Her on Broadway to see how she folds her talent, preparation, and warmth into an unforgettable performance.

Tickets to Death Becomes Her are available now.