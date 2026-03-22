Beth Israel Lahey's CEO Dr. Kevin Tabb Steps Down: A Legacy of Leadership (2026)

A remarkable chapter in healthcare leadership is coming to a close, and the story of Dr. Kevin Tabb's tenure as CEO of Beth Israel Lahey Health is one that deserves to be told.

Under Dr. Tabb's guidance, the healthcare system achieved a remarkable $100 million operating gain last year, a feat not seen in four years. This financial success was accompanied by a positive work environment, with the majority of employees expressing satisfaction and recommending the workplace. The system's growth was evident in the addition of dozens of primary care clinicians, many of whom were attracted from rival Mass General Brigham.

But here's where it gets controversial: Dr. Tabb's decision to step down as CEO, despite the organization's success and stability. In his own words, he feels it's time for a change, believing that the system is in a strong position and has the right people in place to continue its momentum. With 15 years at the helm, Dr. Tabb becomes the longest-serving CEO of a Massachusetts hospital network, a remarkable achievement in itself.

So, what's next for Dr. Tabb? He's keeping his options open, but one thing is clear: he's not interested in running another large-scale organization. He's confident in the system's future and believes his successor will have a solid foundation to build upon.

Dr. Tabb's journey is an inspiring one. Raised in Berkeley, California, he emigrated to Israel at 18, serving in the Israel Defense Forces. His academic and medical training took him to Hebrew University and Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem. Before joining Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in 2011, he was a leader at Stanford Hospital & Clinics in California.

Ann-Ellen Hornidge, chair of the board of trustees for Beth Israel Lahey Health, expressed her sadness at Dr. Tabb's departure, calling it a 'huge loss' for the organization and herself. She acknowledged the challenges of his role, especially during the pandemic, saying, 'I understand why he wants to step down.'

The search for Dr. Tabb's replacement is already underway, with a national search planned over the next eight to ten months. Hornidge anticipates strong internal candidates but emphasizes that the full board will make the final decision, with her and board vice chair Ron O'Hanley co-leading the process.

Governor Maura Healey praised Dr. Tabb's leadership, saying, 'Kevin's leadership has strengthened healthcare across our state, and I'm grateful for his partnership and service.'

The organization Dr. Tabb leaves behind is vastly different from the one he inherited. When he started, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center was a smaller system, consisting of just two hospitals. Over time, the system expanded, adding community hospitals in Milton and Plymouth. In 2019, the organization underwent its biggest transformation yet, merging with Lahey Health and several community hospitals to become Beth Israel Lahey Health.

Integrating two organizations is never easy, and the combined entity faced unique challenges, including a seven-year price cap imposed by the state, a requirement not faced by any other health system in the market.

The pandemic tested the newly formed organization to its limits, with critical patients, PPE shortages, and clinician burnout. Dr. Tabb's leadership during this crisis was praised by Hornidge, who recalled his dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of clinicians and acquiring the necessary resources.

As the region's hospitals returned to normal, Beth Israel Lahey Health made significant progress in executing Dr. Tabb's vision. The system has successfully moved care to community sites, with 64% of care now delivered outside its Boston academic medical center and Burlington hospital. The system has also invested heavily in primary care, with a 30% growth in primary care providers over the last four fiscal years.

Today, the system boasts 14 hospitals and 42,000 employees, including over 4,800 physicians.

Dr. Tabb's impact extends beyond traditional growth. In 2023, he and the CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute announced a groundbreaking partnership, shocking the medical world. Dana-Farber would end its longstanding relationship with Brigham and Women's Hospital and build a new cancer hospital in partnership with Beth Israel Deaconess. This deal, which has now received regulatory approvals, will see the construction of a new cancer hospital by 2031, requiring significant staffing increases for Beth Israel to accommodate the hospital side of cancer care.

Dr. Tabb was instrumental in negotiating this partnership and developing the vision for the cancer hospital. His leadership was praised by Dr. Benjamin L. Ebert, CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, who said, 'This collaboration... simply would not have been possible without Kevin's leadership, integrity, and steadfast commitment to patients.'

Dr. Tabb's contributions to the healthcare community are immense, from creating a major competitor to Mass General Brigham to growing Beth Israel's physician organization. Ellen Lutch Bender, a healthcare consultant and CEO of Bender Strategies, recognized his monumental impact.

However, the challenges facing the healthcare industry are far from over. Slashing Medicaid reimbursements and an increase in uninsured and underinsured patients will make hospitals' work even more difficult. Health systems are also grappling with escalating changes from the federal government, from attacks on diversity initiatives to threats to research budgets. Rising costs, particularly on drugs, are causing providers to demand higher reimbursements, while insurers are reluctant to increase spending.

These issues will keep Dr. Tabb busy in the coming year, but he believes they are also ripe for his successor to tackle. 'The changing reimbursement model and difficulties in healthcare are not going away,' he said. 'It's the perfect time for someone to come and work on these things for the next 15 years.'

As Dr. Tabb steps down, the healthcare industry reflects on his remarkable legacy and looks forward to the future of Beth Israel Lahey Health.