The Good, the Bad, and the Unpronounceable: A Journey Through 2025's Drug Names

The world of pharmaceuticals just got a whole lot more interesting. STAT News, in collaboration with the Globe, has embarked on a unique mission: to uncover the best and worst drug names of 2025. But this isn't just about catchy titles; it's a journey through the fascinating world of medical innovation and the challenges of branding.

The Top Contenders

Third Place: Forzinity, a muscle strength booster for Barth syndrome patients, takes the bronze. Its name reflects the resilience of both the drug's effect and its maker, Stealth BioTherapeutics, in navigating a challenging FDA approval process. A fun word to say, it's a favorite among colleagues for its cool factor.

Second Place: Rhapsido, a pill for chronic hives, charms its way to the runner-up position. The name inspires enthusiasm, with one colleague expressing surprise that the FDA approved such a poetic title.

First Place: Vizz, an eye drop for presbyopia, takes the crown. Despite its initial harsh sound, the name's simplicity and relevance to the condition it treats won over voters.

The Not-So-Catchy Names

Unfortunately, not all drug names were created equal. Some were so bad that they left colleagues in disbelief.

Third Place: Tryptyr, an eye drop for dry eye disease, earns this spot. Its name is a tongue-twister that may leave patients in tears.

Second Place: Qfitlia, a treatment for hemophilia, is a close second. Like Tryptyr, it's a consonant-heavy name that might cause confusion.

First Place: Avmapki Fakzynja Co-Pack, a combination therapy for ovarian cancer, takes the cake for the most challenging drug name. With two seemingly unpronounceable words, it left colleagues wondering if it was a bold choice or a keyboard mishap.

But here's where it gets controversial—one brave soul defended the name, suggesting it might have cultural significance. Could this be a hidden gem or a branding blunder? You decide!

And there you have it—a glimpse into the fascinating world of drug naming. From the catchy to the confusing, these names are more than just labels; they're a reflection of the dedication and creativity within the pharmaceutical industry. What's your take on these names? Do you agree with our picks? Share your thoughts and let's spark a conversation!