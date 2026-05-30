Best Phone Battery Life in 2026: Apple vs OnePlus (2026)

The Ultimate Phone Battery Showdown: Unveiling the Champions

Are you tired of constantly charging your phone? It's time to reveal the results of an extensive battery life test that will change the way you choose your next smartphone. In a world where we rely heavily on our devices, a long-lasting battery is a precious commodity. But which phones and brands reign supreme in this crucial aspect?

Key Findings:

Apple and OnePlus dominate: These two brands consistently deliver the longest battery life, with Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max and OnePlus 15 leading the pack.

These two brands consistently deliver the longest battery life, with Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max and OnePlus 15 leading the pack. Silicon-carbon batteries shine: Nearly half of our top picks use this innovative technology, offering larger capacity without increasing battery size.

Nearly half of our top picks use this innovative technology, offering larger capacity without increasing battery size. 2025 models show slight improvement: While 2025 phones have slightly better battery life on average, the difference is minimal, making it a small step forward in battery technology.

The quest for longer-lasting batteries has become a priority for many smartphone users. With the constant demand for better performance, it's surprising that battery advancements have been relatively stagnant. But there's a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

As a long-time phone reviewer for CNET, I've witnessed the growing demand for improved battery life. A recent CNET/YouGov survey revealed that longer battery life is a top priority for many buyers, second only to price.

2026: A Turning Point for Batteries

The past year has seen a significant shift towards silicon-carbon batteries, a game-changer in the industry. This technology allows for increased capacity without the need for larger batteries, a crucial innovation as phone designs become thinner and space becomes a premium.

The Ultimate Battery Test

To find the phones with the best battery life, we conducted rigorous testing. We considered factors like signal strength, screen brightness, and usage patterns. We also assessed battery capacity and software efficiency. Our tests included an anecdotal stress test and a video streaming test, starting with a full battery.

The Top Performers:

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Despite its hefty price tag, the iPhone 17 Pro Max takes the crown with its efficient A19 Pro chip and iOS 26. Its battery capacity is impressive, but it's the efficiency that sets it apart.

Despite its hefty price tag, the iPhone 17 Pro Max takes the crown with its efficient A19 Pro chip and iOS 26. Its battery capacity is impressive, but it's the efficiency that sets it apart. iPhone 17 and OnePlus 15: These two models tie for second place. The iPhone 17 proves that size isn't everything, while the OnePlus 15 boasts a massive battery.

These two models tie for second place. The iPhone 17 proves that size isn't everything, while the OnePlus 15 boasts a massive battery. OnePlus and Poco F7 Ultra: OnePlus dominates with three phones in the top rankings, all featuring silicon-carbon batteries. The Poco F7 Ultra is the only other phone with this battery technology in our top picks.

OnePlus dominates with three phones in the top rankings, all featuring silicon-carbon batteries. The Poco F7 Ultra is the only other phone with this battery technology in our top picks. iPhone 17 Pro and Motorola: The smaller iPhone 17 Pro and four Motorola phones tie for fifth place, offering excellent value and battery life.

Brand Battle:

Apple and OnePlus Lead: Our lab data confirms that Apple and OnePlus are the top brands for long battery life, thanks to their efficient hardware and software.

Our lab data confirms that Apple and OnePlus are the top brands for long battery life, thanks to their efficient hardware and software. Motorola and Samsung Follow: Motorola and Samsung are neck and neck in third and fourth place. Both brands show promise, and it will be exciting to see their battery advancements in 2026.

Motorola and Samsung are neck and neck in third and fourth place. Both brands show promise, and it will be exciting to see their battery advancements in 2026. Google's Potential: Google rounds out the top five, but there's a noticeable gap between its battery life and that of OnePlus. As one of the few companies controlling both software and processor design, Google has room for improvement.

Battery Testing Results:

CNET's video streaming and stress tests reveal the iPhone 17 Pro Max as the top performer. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Motorola Edge (2025) also performed well in the video test. However, the S25 Plus didn't excel in the endurance test.

In the 45-minute endurance test, Apple models dominated, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max leading the way, followed by the iPhone 16E and other Apple devices. Google's Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, along with the Motorola Razr (2025), also made impressive showings.

CNET's Buying Advice:

Our tests allow us to compare new phones with older models. While 2025 phones have slightly better battery life, the difference is minimal. If you're considering an upgrade, you might not notice a significant change in battery performance. Opting for a slightly older model could save you money without sacrificing much in terms of battery life.

But here's where it gets controversial: If your current phone's battery is the only issue, should you replace the entire device or just the battery? Replacing the battery can be a cost-effective solution, but it's a decision that sparks debate. What's your take on this? Share your thoughts in the comments below!