Best Exercises to Ease Depression & Anxiety: Science-Backed Tips (2026)

Unveiling the Power of Exercise: A Comprehensive Review for Easing Depression

Depression and anxiety affect millions worldwide, and while treatments like medication and psychotherapy are effective, they're not always an option due to cost, stigma, and long waiting lists. So, what about exercise? A new research study confirms that physical activity can be just as effective for some people as therapy or medication, especially when it's social and guided by a professional.

Let's delve into the evidence and explore how exercise can be a powerful tool for managing depression and anxiety.

What We Already Knew

Physical activity has long been promoted as a treatment option for anxiety and depression. It helps release "feel-good" chemicals in the brain, boosting mood and reducing stress. However, the evidence can be confusing, with hundreds of studies yielding diverse results.

What We Did

Our research aimed to resolve this confusion by conducting a "meta-meta-analysis." We systematically reviewed the results of all existing meta-analyses (81 in total) to determine what the evidence really shows.

What Did the Study Find?

Exercise is effective at reducing both depression and anxiety. However, there are some nuances.

Impact: Exercising had a high impact on depression symptoms and a medium impact on anxiety, compared to staying inactive.

Exercising had a high impact on depression symptoms and a medium impact on anxiety, compared to staying inactive. Benefits: The benefits were comparable to, and in some cases better than, more widely prescribed mental health treatments, including therapy and antidepressants.

The benefits were comparable to, and in some cases better than, more widely prescribed mental health treatments, including therapy and antidepressants. Who it Helps: Two groups showed the most improvement: adults aged 18 to 30 and women who had recently given birth.

How You Exercise Matters

Aerobic Activities: Walking, running, cycling, or swimming were best at reducing both depression and anxiety symptoms.

Walking, running, cycling, or swimming were best at reducing both depression and anxiety symptoms. All Forms of Exercise: Resistance training and mind-body practices like yoga also reduced symptoms.

Resistance training and mind-body practices like yoga also reduced symptoms. Supervised Exercise: For depression, exercising with others and guided by a professional (e.g., group fitness class) had greater improvements.

So, What Does All This Mean?

Our research shows exercise is a legitimate and evidence-based treatment option for depression and anxiety, particularly for people with diagnosed conditions. However, simply telling patients to "exercise more" is unlikely to be effective.

Structured, supervised exercise with a social component is best for improving depression and anxiety. The social aspect and accountability may help keep people motivated.

The Takeaway

For people who are hesitant about medication or facing long waits for therapy, supervised group exercise may be an effective alternative. It's evidence-based, and you can start any time. However, it's still best to get advice from a professional. If you have anxiety or depression symptoms, talk to your GP or psychologist. They can advise where exercise fits in your treatment plan, potentially alongside therapy and/or medication.