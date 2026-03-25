Benton County Power Outage: Thousands Affected - Restoration Update (2026)

Benton County residents were met with a challenging Saturday morning as thousands found themselves without power. The outage, which began around 5 a.m., affected multiple cities, including Bentonville, Centerton, and Rogers, causing disruption and inconvenience for many. The Carroll Electric Cooperative and Bentonville Light and Water Systems were both impacted, leaving residents in the dark. Despite the estimated restoration time of 11:11 a.m., the cause of the outage remains a mystery, leaving the community in a state of uncertainty. This incident highlights the vulnerability of essential services and the importance of reliable power infrastructure.