Benton County Power Outage: Thousands Affected - Restoration Update (2026)

Benton County residents were met with a challenging Saturday morning as thousands found themselves without power. The outage, which began around 5 a.m., affected multiple cities, including Bentonville, Centerton, and Rogers, causing disruption and inconvenience for many. The Carroll Electric Cooperative and Bentonville Light and Water Systems were both impacted, leaving residents in the dark. Despite the estimated restoration time of 11:11 a.m., the cause of the outage remains a mystery, leaving the community in a state of uncertainty. This incident highlights the vulnerability of essential services and the importance of reliable power infrastructure.

Benton County Power Outage: Thousands Affected - Restoration Update (2026)

References

Top Articles
The Very Small Collective: Sustainable Housing Renovation in France
Emperor's Children: A Journey Through Warhammer Art History
Pope's Warning: War is Back in Vogue | Human Rights & Diplomacy in Crisis
Latest Posts
Scotland's Snow Battle: Ninth Day of Winter Chaos
Liverpool's Young Centre-Back Shopping Spree: A Strategy or Coincidence?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Last Updated:

Views: 5999

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Birthday: 2000-07-07

Address: 5050 Breitenberg Knoll, New Robert, MI 45409

Phone: +2556892639372

Job: Investor Mining Engineer

Hobby: Sketching, Cosplaying, Glassblowing, Genealogy, Crocheting, Archery, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is The Hon. Margery Christiansen, I am a bright, adorable, precious, inexpensive, gorgeous, comfortable, happy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.