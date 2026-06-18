Benny Blanco, the renowned music producer and husband of Selena Gomez, has sparked a heated online debate with his recent revelation about his personal hygiene. The controversy began when footage of Blanco's dirty feet went viral, igniting a frenzy of online chatter and speculation about his supposed lack of cleanliness.

In a recent podcast episode, Blanco's longtime friend Ed Sheeran humorously defended him, joking that he, too, has a less-than-fresh appearance. Sheeran quipped, 'I look like I don't smell good,' but insisted that Blanco is the best-smelling person he knows. Blanco, quick-witted, responded, 'I know! I smell good—even if I don't shower.'

The two friends then turned the conversation to Blanco's podcast co-host, Lil Dicky, whose belly button was described as having an unpleasant odor. Sheeran joked, 'That's like a bum hole,' prompting Blanco to add, 'Mine smells just like nothing.'

Blanco's explanation for his dirty feet during the podcast episode was that it was the fault of the facility, not his own neglect. He argued that his feet were clean, even showing a close-up of his foot on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to prove his point. Despite the backlash, Blanco's wife, Selena Gomez, has been a vocal supporter. During a recent podcast appearance, she playfully kissed his foot, demonstrating her affection and appreciation for his unique traits.

Blanco's openness about his personal hygiene has sparked a broader conversation about the varying standards of cleanliness across different cultures and individuals. Some may view his lack of frequent showering as a sign of neglect, while others appreciate his authenticity and individuality. This incident highlights the subjective nature of personal hygiene and the importance of embracing one's unique traits, even if they deviate from societal norms.

In my opinion, Benny Blanco's response to the online backlash is a testament to his self-assurance and comfort with his own identity. It takes courage to stand by one's choices, especially in a world that often judges based on superficial appearances. Blanco's story serves as a reminder that true beauty and confidence come from within and that embracing one's individuality can be a powerful form of self-expression.