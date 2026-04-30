Benjamin Nygren: Celtic's Unsung Hero - Can He Lead the Hoops to Europa Glory? (2026)

Celtic is in a frantic search for a striker who can net 20 goals and save their season. Yet, amid this quest, fans should consider themselves fortunate to have an impressive player already in their ranks. While Benjamin Nygren may not resonate with every supporter, he has quietly become a crucial asset for the Hoops, helping them remain competitive in the title race and battling for advancement in the Europa League knockout stages.

Nygren, a summer acquisition, has not only topped the goal charts with 19 contributions but also made a significant impact for a player brought in for a mere £1.7 million from Nordsjælland. His latest achievement was scoring his 13th goal of the season during a match at Tynecastle on Sunday. With Celtic still active in three competitions, this talented midfielder is determined to reach that exciting 20-goal milestone.

In his own words, Nygren remarked, "It’s a tough question to answer. I’m not primarily a number nine, so that isn’t my main focus. What I really want is to perform well and assist the team. Creating chances has always been one of my key strengths as a player. I continuously strive to generate opportunities for the team to secure victories."

One remarkable highlight was Nygren’s stunning free-kick goal against Hearts, marking Celtic’s first direct free-kick score since David Turnbull's back in January 2021. Notably, Nygren has showcased his versatility this season by scoring with both feet and his head, and he expressed that he has always considered himself somewhat of a dead-ball expert. "Absolutely! It’s something I've practiced since childhood. I believe I have a strong free kick," he stated confidently.

After scoring, Nygren immediately ran to celebrate with Celtic's technical staff, emphasizing, "It was just the heat of the moment. I wanted to express my happiness for the entire team and celebrate together."

However, the recent 2-2 draw against league leaders didn’t help the champions much, as they fell to third place after being leapfrogged by Rangers in the Premiership standings. With intense pressure on the remaining 15 league matches, the Europa League might provide a much-needed diversion for Martin O’Neill's weary squad.

The task ahead is clear for Thursday's match: securing a win against a struggling Utrecht side that has already been eliminated and only managed one point thus far will ensure Celtic's progression to the knockout playoffs. A draw would complicate matters and require assistance from other teams, while a loss would effectively end their European campaign.

While some fans focus solely on the league title, Nygren is eager to make up for Celtic's disappointing Champions League exit by making a deep run in the second-tier European competition. He noted, "We need to take it one game at a time. That’s our approach. We aim to excel in every competition we are involved in. We’re excited for this crucial match, and we know winning will secure our advancement."

He added, "This is a massive club that should perform well across various competitions, not just the league. Everyone is aware that this season hasn’t gone as hoped. While we aimed for the biggest tournament, there’s still plenty we can achieve this season. This match is vitally important."

Nygren, like many players, recognized that the allure of European football was a significant factor in his decision to join Celtic. He reflected, "I mentioned this before arriving here. Celtic truly has it all. It’s a prestigious club known worldwide. They have enjoyed tremendous success over the years. As I said, a prominent club should excel in multiple competitions."

With veteran manager O’Neill likely to rely on his experienced players again, Celtic finds itself stretched thin after back-to-back matches where they played with ten men. The squad had to put in a monumental defensive effort in Bologna last week to secure a point following Reo Hatate's red card, and just three days later, they endured another challenge when Auston Trusty was sent off in Gorgie.

Nygren acknowledged, "This upcoming game will be quite different. Unfortunately, we had to play with ten men for a significant portion of the last match. Before that, we were performing well and leading with a 2-0 scoreline, but we couldn’t clinch the victory. Still, we were content with the draw, given how hard we had to work defensively. However, Thursday presents a different scenario. We’re playing at home and must push forward to deliver a strong performance."

Celtic has found itself once again in a race against time in the transfer market, with O’Neill eager to bring in at least two new players before the February 2 deadline. Regardless of any new signings, Nygren remains optimistic about the existing talent within the squad, believing they have what it takes to succeed in Europe. He asserted, "Absolutely! We need to take it one game at a time. I can’t sit here and declare that we’ll go far in the tournament until we secure our spot first. That’s our immediate focus. If we advance, I genuinely believe we have the quality to perform well."

While Nygren refrained from making bold predictions regarding Celtic lifting the trophy in Istanbul this May, he concluded, "It’s too early to say, but we’ll take it one match at a time. If we progress, I think we can go far in the competition."