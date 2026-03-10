Bengals Trade For Minkah Fitzpatrick? Mock Run Payoff Explained (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense is in desperate need of a game-changer, and the solution might be staring them right in the face. But here’s where it gets controversial—could trading for a three-time All-Pro safety be the move that transforms their struggling secondary? Let’s dive in.

The Bengals’ defense has been a glaring weakness, ranking dead-last in the AFC in total defense, allowing over 380 yards per game. Their pass defense? A dismal 26th in the NFL. And while safety Geno Stone led the team with 104 tackles last season, his coverage struggles—allowing a 65% completion rate against him—highlight a critical need for an upgrade. And this is the part most people miss: with Stone hitting free agency, the Bengals have a golden opportunity to address this gap.

Enter Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Miami Dolphins’ three-time All-Pro safety, who could be on the trade block. James Rapien of SI.com argues that Fitzpatrick would bring much-needed identity and stability to the Bengals’ defense. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport proposed a mock trade that sends Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Cincinnati in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. But is this a fair deal, or are the Bengals overpaying?

Fitzpatrick, at 29, is on an expiring contract, and the Dolphins appear to be in roster-rebuilding mode. This could make him more affordable than expected, especially if Miami fails to find a trade partner and opts to cut him. However, the Bengals must tread carefully—while Fitzpatrick’s talent is undeniable, his potential price tag could spark a bidding war among interested teams. Here’s the question: Would you rather see the Bengals take a risk on Fitzpatrick or hold onto their draft picks for future talent?

Despite past tensions between Fitzpatrick and Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase, both Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow have expressed respect for Fitzpatrick’s abilities. If egos can be set aside, Fitzpatrick could be the missing piece that propels the Bengals toward Super Bowl contention. After all, his proven track record as a playmaker in the secondary is exactly what Cincinnati needs.

But here’s the counterpoint: Is trading draft capital for a player on an expiring contract a wise long-term strategy? Or should the Bengals focus on building through the draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

