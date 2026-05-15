Bengals Target All-Pro LB Jordyn Brooks in Bold NFL Trade Mock | Can It Transform 2026 Season? (2026)

The NFL is abuzz with potential trades as teams look to strengthen their rosters ahead of the upcoming season. One such trade scenario involves the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins, with the former looking to address their defensive shortcomings. The Bengals' defense has been a concern, particularly at the linebacker position, which may have been the weakest link last season. Despite early additions like Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe, the team's efforts to bolster their linebacker corps have been unsuccessful in free agency.

This is where the Miami Dolphins come into play. With a major rebuild underway, the Dolphins are looking to trade away players and acquire future draft picks. One player who could be on the move is Jordyn Brooks, an All-Pro linebacker who had an impressive season last year. Brooks' talent and affordability due to his contract status make him an attractive target for the Bengals.

In my opinion, the Bengals should strongly consider this trade. Brooks' ability to be around the ball and his impressive performance last season, ranked among the top 10 linebackers by Pro Football Focus, make him a valuable asset. While he might not have received the national spotlight due to the Dolphins' struggles, his talent is undeniable. The Bengals could benefit from his presence, instantly improving their defense and giving them a more defined identity.

The trade proposal involves giving up fourth and sixth-round picks, which might seem like a significant cost. However, the potential upgrade in talent is worth it. The Bengals need to address their defensive weaknesses, and Brooks could be the solution. This trade could be a game-changer for the team, providing them with a much-needed boost in the linebacker position.

What makes this scenario particularly intriguing is the potential impact on both teams' futures. The Dolphins are rebuilding, and this trade could be part of a larger strategy to reshape their roster. For the Bengals, it's an opportunity to address a critical need and potentially set the foundation for future success. The NFL landscape is ever-evolving, and such trades can significantly impact a team's trajectory.

In conclusion, the Bengals should explore the possibility of acquiring Jordyn Brooks from the Dolphins. It's a move that could reshape their defense and potentially set the stage for a successful season. The NFL is a league of constant evolution, and such strategic trades can be pivotal in a team's journey towards greatness.