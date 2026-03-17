Bengals 2026 Mock Draft 1.0: Potential Draft Targets & Analysis! (2026)

Get ready for an exciting journey into the world of the Bengals' 2026 Mock Draft! We've got some incredible talent lined up, and you won't want to miss this.

The Future of the Bengals' Defense: Unveiling the Stars of Tomorrow

First up, we have S Caleb Downs from Ohio State. Downs is an absolute game-changer, and his impact on the field is undeniable. With an incredible 3.6 yards per passing attempt into his coverage, he's a force to be reckoned with. Downs' tackling skills are also top-notch, rarely missing a beat.

But here's where it gets controversial...

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Next, we introduce you to EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. from Miami. Bain Jr. is an explosive talent, a true powerhouse on the field. His ability to rush the passer with speed and precision is unmatched. With an arsenal of moves, he dominates the edge, consistently collapsing pockets and making an impact. Bain's relentless power is a sight to behold, and his run defense skills are equally impressive.

And this is the part most people miss...

EDGE David Bailey, a Texas Tech standout, is set to join the Bengals' defense with a bang. Bailey leads the FBS in PFF grade, pass-rush grade, pressures, and sacks. He's a true flamethrower, constantly pressuring quarterbacks and making plays. With his relentless attack, Bailey will be a key addition to the team.

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Now, let's talk about the defensive line. DT Peter Woods from Clemson has the potential to become a dominant force as a pass-rushing 3-tech. His skill set is impressive, and the Bengals could have a real gem on their hands.

DT Kayden McDonald from Ohio State is another defensive line star. With an elite run-defense grade and an impressive run-stop rate, McDonald provides stability and strength to the middle of the defensive line.

Finally, we have CB Jermod McCoy from Tennessee. McCoy's journey back from an ACL tear is inspiring, and his 2024 tape showcases his incredible reaction speed, ball skills, and instincts.

This Mock Draft is shaping up to be a game-changer for the Bengals. With these talented players, the future looks bright.

What do you think? Are these players ready to make an impact? Join the discussion and share your thoughts on this exciting lineup!

Bengals 2026 Mock Draft 1.0: Potential Draft Targets & Analysis! (2026)

References

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