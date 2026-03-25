Benfica 4-2 Real Madrid: Player Ratings & Match Analysis | Courtois Stranded as Madrid Collapse (2026)

Real Madrid's Portuguese Nightmare: A Tactical Breakdown of the 4-2 Loss to Benfica

Real Madrid's defense crumbles in Lisbon! In a shocking display of tactical disarray, Los Blancos suffered a heavy defeat against Benfica, raising questions about their defensive setup and individual performances.

The match showcased a tactical battle with a controversial outcome. Here's a detailed analysis of the player ratings:

Thibaut Courtois (7): A valiant effort from the goalkeeper, who was left exposed by his defense. Courtois' seven saves kept Madrid in the game, but he couldn't prevent the onslaught.

Fede Valverde (7): One of the few bright spots for Madrid. Valverde's ability to read the game and provide stability was crucial, even though the team's overall performance was chaotic.

Raul Asencio (6.5): A difficult task against Benfica's speedy attack. Asencio held his own, showcasing solid defending and a moment of brilliance with an assist. However, his late loss of composure led to a red card.

Dean Huijsen (6.5): A mixed bag. While he had some poor moments, Huijsen generally distributed the ball well and stepped up when needed, which is commendable considering Madrid's struggles.

Álvaro Carreras (5.5): Benfica's game plan exposed Carreras' weaknesses. He was consistently beaten, and Madrid's inability to provide cover left him vulnerable.

Aurélien Tchouaméni (5): A performance to forget. Tchouaméni's lack of structure and role confusion hurt Madrid's midfield, leaving them unbalanced.

Arda Güler (7.5): The standout player for Madrid. Güler's intelligence and creativity were on full display as he sought to unlock Benfica's defense with precision passing.

Jude Bellingham (6): Bellingham's impact was limited, despite his contribution to a goal. The game's flow didn't suit his style, hindering his ability to dominate.

Kylian Mbappé (7): Mbappé's goals kept Madrid in the fight. However, his carelessness in possession led to dangerous turnovers, inviting Benfica's pressure.

Vinicius Jr. (3): A performance marred by immaturity. Vinicius' repeated loss of possession and negative body language were concerning, especially in a challenging away game.

Substitutes:

- Rodrygo (5.5): A creative spark but lacked discipline, resulting in two yellow cards.

- Eduardo Camavinga (6.5): Provided much-needed stability and ball progression in a chaotic match.

- Brahim Díaz (5): Struggled to make an impact, failing to find space or create chances.

And here's the part that might spark debate: was Real Madrid's defeat a result of individual mistakes or a tactical masterclass by Benfica? Could this be a wake-up call for Los Blancos to reevaluate their strategies? Share your thoughts below!