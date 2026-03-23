Benetton vs Scarlets & Glasgow Warriors vs Munster - URC Live Updates (2026)

Join us for an exciting evening of rugby as we bring you live updates from two thrilling matches in the United Rugby Championship (URC): Benetton vs Scarlets and Glasgow Warriors vs Munster. But here's where it gets controversial... While both teams are eager to secure a win, the Scarlets' recent surge in form and the Benetton's struggles could create an unexpected outcome. Don't miss out on the action! And this is the part most people miss... The URC schedule has a unique twist, with the Scarlets and Benetton facing a nearly month-long hiatus due to the 2026 Six Nations. So, who will come out on top in this crucial match? Let's dive into the team news and find out!

Benetton vs Scarlets & Glasgow Warriors vs Munster - URC Live Updates (2026)

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