Benetton Rugby's Big Shakeup: 7 Players Depart, Including Italian Sensation and an All Black (2026)

Benetton's Exit Strategy: A Star-Studded Lineup Departing for New Horizons

The Italian rugby club Benetton is undergoing a significant transition as they announce the departure of seven key players, including a prominent Italian star and a former All Black. This move comes as a surprise, given their recent shock win over Leinster, but it highlights the club's strategic shift and the need for a fresh start.

A Star-Studded Exit

Tommaso Menoncello, a 23-year-old Italian sensation, is reportedly heading to France, with Toulouse being the likely destination. His talent has been a beacon for Italy in recent Six Nations campaigns, and his move to France is a significant loss for the Italian rugby scene. Menoncello's impact is undeniable, and his departure raises questions about the future of Italian rugby's star power.

Malakai Fekitoa, a former All Blacks midfielder, is also leaving Benetton. His move to Pro D2 side Beziers is a strategic shift, as he seeks new challenges and a different rugby environment. Fekitoa's experience and skill will be missed, but his departure opens up opportunities for others.

A Front-Row Revolution

The front-row is witnessing a significant turnover. Thomas Gallo, a Pumas front-rower, has signed a four-year deal with Lyon in the Top 14. This move signifies a desire for a new challenge and a higher level of competition. Meanwhile, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, another Argentinian prop, brings down the curtain on his Test career, marking the end of an era for Benetton.

Locking in New Horizons

The lock position is also undergoing a transformation. Eli Snyman, a lock, is switching to Ulster, bringing a new dynamic to the Irish side. Scott Scrafton, a Kiwi lock, and Nicolas Roger Farias, an Argentine scrum-half, are also leaving, indicating a shift in the team's playing style and strategy.

A Thank You and Farewell

Benetton president Antonio Pavanello expressed gratitude for the departing players' contributions, acknowledging their professionalism, dedication, and loyalty. He emphasized that each player has left a lasting impact on the club, both personally and sportingly. This sentiment highlights the emotional aspect of these departures, as the players' influence extends beyond the field.

A New Chapter for Benetton

As Benetton prepares for the arrival of new head coach Wayne Pivac, the club is embarking on a new chapter. The departures signal a strategic refresh, allowing for new talent and fresh perspectives. While it is a bittersweet moment, it presents an opportunity for growth and a renewed focus on the club's future.

In my opinion, Benetton's exit strategy is a fascinating development in the rugby world. It showcases the dynamic nature of the sport, where talent moves across borders and clubs evolve. As a fan, it is intriguing to see the impact these players will have on their new teams and the legacy they leave behind.