Bendigo Art Gallery Revamp: Transforming the Local Economy & View Street (2026)

Get ready for a cultural revolution in Bendigo—one that promises to reshape the city’s economy and redefine its artistic identity. But here’s where it gets controversial: can a $45 million revamp of the Bendigo Art Gallery truly transform a local economy, or is it a risky bet on the power of art and tourism? Let’s dive in.

The iconic Bendigo Art Gallery is set to undergo a two-year metamorphosis, emerging as the "premier regional art gallery in Australia." This ambitious project will expand the gallery into a two-storey space, complete with a learning center, a theatrette, and a dedicated area for Dja Dja Wurrung cultural materials—a nod to the region’s rich Indigenous heritage. And this is the part most people miss: while the gallery closes its doors during construction, the city is already buzzing with plans to keep the local economy thriving.

View Street, the gallery’s neighbor, is being reimagined as a vibrant, market-style shopping precinct. Think live musicians, local artists showcasing their talents, and a lively atmosphere designed to draw visitors even while the gallery is off-limits. City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Tom Prince is calling on local vendors to bring their shops outdoors, creating a bustling marketplace vibe. But will this be enough to offset the temporary loss of gallery foot traffic? That’s the million-dollar question.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan describes the project as a massive investment, not just in bricks and mortar, but in jobs and economic growth. With 260 jobs created during construction and an estimated $35 million annual boost to Bendigo’s economy once completed, the stakes are undeniably high. Here’s the bold part: some critics argue that such a hefty investment could be better spent on more immediate community needs. What do you think? Is this a game-changer or a gamble?

Funding for the project comes from a collaborative effort between the state government, the City of Greater Bendigo, and philanthropic donors. While the gallery is slated to reopen in 2028, the exact timeline will depend on construction progress. In the meantime, the city is doubling down on cultural initiatives, like the upcoming Curiosity Exhibition—a LEGO-based event at the Discovery Centre in March—to keep the creative energy alive.

As the first sod is turned, Bendigo stands at the crossroads of tradition and transformation. Will this revamp cement the city’s status as a cultural hub, or will it face challenges that even $45 million can’t solve? One thing’s for sure: all eyes are on Bendigo. What’s your take? Is this the kind of bold investment every regional city needs, or is it a step too far? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!