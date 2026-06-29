Benda LFC 700 Pro: The Diavel-like Chinese Power Cruiser Explained (2026)

The world of motorcycles is buzzing with excitement as Benda, a Chinese manufacturer, unveils its latest masterpiece, the LFC 700 Pro. This cruiser motorcycle is turning heads and sparking conversations, especially due to its striking resemblance to the iconic Ducati Diavel.

A Chinese Cruiser with a Twist

Benda has been making waves in the industry with its unique approach to motorcycle design. Their strategy is simple yet brilliant: create bikes that exude luxury and innovation but come with a more affordable price tag. The LFC 700 Pro is a testament to this vision.

What makes this bike particularly intriguing is its ability to blend the essence of a power cruiser with a futuristic aesthetic. At first glance, one can't help but notice the similarities to the Diavel. The low-slung stance, the beefy rear tire, and the sportbike-inspired components all contribute to a familiar yet captivating look. But Benda has managed to pull off this design without blatantly copying the original, which is an art in itself.

Under the Skin

Let's dive into the technical aspects, where the LFC 700 Pro truly shines. Unlike most cruisers that rely on V-twin engines, this bike is powered by a 676cc inline four-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive 84.4 horsepower. This engine configuration is a refreshing change and offers a unique riding experience in the cruiser category.

The bike's performance is further enhanced by top-notch components. Brembo brakes, KYB suspension, and an aluminum chassis provide a premium feel and handling. The electronically adjustable air suspension is a standout feature, allowing riders to customize their ride based on preference and road conditions. This level of customization is usually reserved for higher-end motorcycles.

A Visual Spectacle

The LFC 700 Pro is a sight to behold. Its sharp lines, futuristic lighting, and hidden side lights give it a distinct sci-fi aesthetic. The massive rear tire, now at 300 mm, adds to the drama and ensures the bike leaves a lasting impression. While the previous version had an even wider tire, the current setup strikes a perfect balance between style and practicality.

Affordable Luxury?

Now, let's address the elephant in the room - the price. With a starting price of around $13,500 before taxes and import costs, the LFC 700 Pro is significantly more affordable than its Italian counterpart. This is a bold move by Benda, targeting riders who crave the Diavel's style but may not be able to afford it. It's a clever strategy to attract a broader audience and disrupt the premium cruiser market.

In my opinion, Benda has achieved something remarkable here. They've created a motorcycle that offers a premium experience without the premium price. It's a win-win situation for riders who want to stand out without breaking the bank. The LFC 700 Pro is a testament to the fact that affordable doesn't have to mean compromising on quality or style.

As the motorcycle industry continues to evolve, Benda's approach could be a game-changer. They're challenging the notion that high-end design and performance must come with a hefty price tag. Personally, I find this shift towards accessible luxury exciting, and I can't wait to see how it influences the market and rider preferences in the coming years.