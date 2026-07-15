Bend Summer Criterium Series: A Five-Week Cycling Extravaganza (2026)

The Bend Summer Criterium Series is back, and it's bringing a thrilling five-week cycling extravaganza to the heart of Oregon. This annual event, organized by the Horner Cycling Foundation, is more than just a race; it's a celebration of community, inclusivity, and the pure joy of cycling.

A Cycling Extravaganza

The series, which kicks off today, June 24, 2026, and runs until July 22, 2026, will transform Pacific Crest Middle School in Bend into a vibrant cycling hub. With races catering to various age groups and skill levels, the event promises an exciting spectacle for both participants and spectators alike.

One of the standout features of this series is its commitment to inclusivity. The Horner Cycling Foundation, through its sponsorship by Horner Law, LLP, is offering free racing for all junior participants. This initiative ensures that financial constraints don't become a barrier to entry, allowing young cyclists from all backgrounds to experience the thrill of competitive racing.

Racing Categories and Schedule

The race schedule is meticulously planned, ensuring a diverse range of categories to cater to different age groups and skill levels. The series kicks off with the Kiddie Crit for ages 0-8, a heartwarming sight as these young riders take to the track for a 10-minute race. This is followed by the Junior Open and Junior Women categories for ages 9-12, offering a platform for these young athletes to showcase their talent and passion.

For the more experienced riders, the series offers a range of categories, including Women one/two/3, Women four/5, and various Masters categories. These races provide a competitive platform for cyclists to test their skills and strategies.

Inclusivity and Community

What makes the Bend Summer Criterium Series truly special is its focus on inclusivity and community building. The Horner Cycling Foundation's mission is to establish an inclusive junior road cycling team, ensuring that cycling is accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic background. This initiative promotes skill development, team spirit, and a lifelong love for cycling.

A Deeper Look

This event goes beyond the thrill of racing. It's a testament to the power of sports in bringing communities together. By fostering an inclusive environment, the series encourages participation, promotes healthy competition, and creates lasting memories. The Bend Summer Criterium Series is not just about who crosses the finish line first; it's about the journey, the camaraderie, and the shared passion for cycling.

Final Thoughts

As we witness the start of this exciting five-week series, it's evident that the Bend Summer Criterium Series is more than just a cycling event. It's a celebration of community, a platform for young talent, and a testament to the transformative power of sports. So, whether you're a seasoned cyclist or a curious spectator, make sure to mark your calendars and join in on the excitement!