Ben Stokes' Batting Struggles: Nasser Hussain & Michael Atherton's Advice (2026)

Ben Stokes' recent struggles in the County Championship have sparked a heated debate among cricket experts. The English captain's performance has been a topic of concern, with his batting form raising questions about his overall game preparation. The consensus among former players Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton is that Stokes' lack of competitive matches is the primary issue, leading to 'too much tinkering' in the nets.

Stokes' bowling has been impressive, but his batting has been a different story. With only 59 runs in the tournament so far, his performance has been underwhelming. This has prompted Durham head coach Ryan Campbell to advise Stokes to avoid 'bad habits' formed through excessive net practice. Hussain and Atherton agree, emphasizing the importance of competitive game time for a player of Stokes' caliber.

Atherton, in a recent podcast, highlighted the impact of Stokes' limited game time on his overall performance. He mentioned that Stokes' injury history and preference for international matches have contributed to his lack of consistent domestic cricket. This, in turn, has led to a lack of rhythm and naturalness in his batting, as he tends to overthink and tinker with his technique.

Hussain added that Stokes' tendency to copy other players' stances and tinker with his position and triggers is not beneficial. He believes that at this stage of his career, Stokes should focus on refining his technique and becoming a more natural player, rather than constantly adjusting his approach.

The experts' consensus is clear: Ben Stokes needs more competitive matches to improve his batting. This is a crucial aspect of his overall development, and it is essential for him to address this issue to reach his full potential. The debate highlights the importance of a balanced approach to training and the need for players to prioritize game time over excessive practice.

In my opinion, this situation underscores the delicate balance between practice and competition in sports. While net practice is essential for skill development, it should not come at the expense of actual game time. Stokes' case serves as a reminder that players must find the right balance to excel in their respective sports.