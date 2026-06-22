Ben Stiller on the Knicks' Championship Quest: 'It Almost Became Something You Accept' (2026)

The Knicks' journey from a laughingstock to a championship contender has been a rollercoaster ride for fans like Ben Stiller, who has witnessed the team's struggles and triumphs over the years. In an exclusive interview with The Post, Stiller shared his personal journey as a Knicks fan, offering a unique perspective on the team's evolution.

A Fan's Perspective

Stiller's fandom began during the 1973-74 season, a time when the Knicks were already entrenched in a long-standing reputation as a joke. His father's friends, Freddie and Stan, introduced him to the world of Knicks basketball, little did they know that this would mark the start of a 53-year championship drought.

"It almost became something you accept." - Ben Stiller

The losing, the dysfunction, and the pain became a norm for Knicks fans, including Stiller, who had grown up with this idea of the Knicks being perennial underdogs. However, his move back to NYC from LA in 2010 reignited his fandom, and he found himself witnessing the team's struggles and potential from courtside seats.

The Power of Resilience

What makes Stiller's story particularly fascinating is his ability to stick with the Knicks through thick and thin. In a city known for its passionate sports fans, the Knicks' struggles could have easily driven away supporters. Yet, Stiller's resilience showcases the power of loyalty and the belief in a team's potential for turnaround.

"Personally, I think it's a testament to the human spirit and the ability to hope. Even when things look bleak, there's always a chance for redemption."

A Cultural Phenomenon

The Knicks' journey is not just a sports story; it's a cultural phenomenon. The team's ups and downs have been a microcosm of the city's own struggles and triumphs. The Knicks' success or failure often mirrors the city's collective mood, and their potential championship run this year has the entire city buzzing with excitement.

"If you take a step back and think about it, the Knicks' story is a metaphor for the resilience and spirit of New York City itself. It's a story of rebirth and the power of belief."

The Impact of a Championship

A Knicks championship would have a profound impact on the city and its fans. For Stiller and other long-suffering fans, it would be a validation of their unwavering support. It would also inspire a new generation of fans, creating a lasting legacy for the team.

"A championship would be a game-changer. It would redefine the Knicks' legacy and inspire a new era of basketball in the city."

Conclusion

Ben Stiller's story is a reminder that sports fandom is about more than just wins and losses. It's about the shared experience, the emotional investment, and the belief in something greater than oneself. As the Knicks stand on the cusp of a potential championship, Stiller's journey as a fan serves as a testament to the power of hope and the enduring spirit of New York City.