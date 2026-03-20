Ben Simmons' Shocking Exit: Ex-Teammate Reveals the Truth Behind the Infamous Training Blow-Up (2026)

Imagine being at the center of a sports drama so intense that it ends with a star player's abrupt exit and a trail of 'what ifs.' Ben Simmons' departure from the Philadelphia 76ers was anything but quiet, and now, a former teammate is spilling the beans on what really went down. But here's where it gets controversial: Was it a single comment that sealed his fate, or was it a series of missteps that led to this ugly breakup? Let’s dive in.

Ben Simmons, the Australian basketball prodigy drafted first overall by the 76ers in 2016, had a meteoric rise. He snagged the Rookie of the Year title and earned three All-Star selections, but his journey took a sharp turn after a disappointing 2021 postseason. Suddenly, the once-unquestionable star found himself under intense scrutiny. And this is the part most people miss: It wasn’t just his on-court performance that raised eyebrows—it was a single, offhand remark by coach Doc Rivers that seemingly set everything in motion.

During a June 2021 press conference, Rivers was asked if Simmons was a championship-level point guard. His response? A casual ‘I don’t know.’ While Rivers’ honesty might seem justified—after all, the team hadn’t won a championship—it struck a nerve with Simmons. Was this the moment the relationship began to unravel?

Soon after, rumors swirled that the 76ers were considering trading Simmons. For him, this was the final straw. He decided to take control of his destiny, aggressively pushing for a trade. In September 2022, he was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for superstar James Harden. But the drama didn’t end there.

Former teammate Danny Green shed light on the situation during the No Fouls Given podcast. According to Green, Simmons felt disrespected by Rivers’ comment and the subsequent trade rumors. ‘It was like, ‘Nah, fk that, I want to be traded,’ Green explained. ‘Break up with you before you break up with me.’ Simmons even refused to meet with his teammates, telling them, ‘Don’t waste your time.’ **Was Simmons justified in his reaction, or did he burn bridges unnecessarily?

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Green also revealed a shocking detail: Simmons intentionally got himself kicked out of practice by showing up in sweats with a phone in his pocket. When Rivers asked him to join, Simmons declined, prompting Rivers to tell him, ‘Get the fk out then, go home.’ **Was this a final act of defiance, or just a player checking out?

Today, Simmons is taking a break from basketball to pursue fishing, leaving many to wonder: What’s next for the once-promising star? Is this the end of his NBA career, or just a pause before a comeback?

What do you think? Was Simmons wronged by the 76ers, or did he bring this on himself? Let us know in the comments—this is one debate that’s far from over.